Stillwater softball team has locker room vandalized before opening game

The Canadian Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Mostly from the stifling heat, maybe from the pressure, Lucas Glover needed to keep his hands from sweating and he learned a trick long ago from not wearing a glove. On the 17th tee Sunday, tied for the lead with Patrick Cantlay, he dunked his hands in the ice water of a cooler for as long as he could stand it and then quickly dried them. “It literally stops them from sweating for a little while,” Glover said. And it did nothing to cool him off. Glover won the FedEx St. Jud