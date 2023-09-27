Stillwater police search for suspect who tried to rob store, assaulted employee
Makayla Meave-Byers, 30, has been identified as the deceased person found wrapped in ‘old pieced of carpet’ in Oklahoma
Fred Cain III, 69, was arrested in Oregon after DNA evidence allegedly linked him to the abduction, sexual assault and murder of Jeremy Stoner in 1987
Kremlin via ReutersA day after Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov bizarrely published a video of his 15-year-old son beating up a man in police custody to show how “proud” he was of the teen, the Kremlin has preemptively sought to shut down any talk of the scandal.Dmitry Peskov, Vladimir Putin’s official spokesperson, told reporters at a briefing on Tuesday, before even being asked about the controversy: “I will not comment on the story with Kadyrov’s son.” When asked to clarify why he was refusing t
A man who spent nearly 30 years in prison for kidnapping, robbery and rape has been declared innocent and freed, Los Angeles County prosecutors announced Tuesday. DNA testing helped exonerate Gerardo Cabanillas in a 1995 attack on a couple sitting in a parked car in the city of South Gate, the county district attorney's office said in a statement. Cabanillas' case was reexamined by the Conviction Integrity Unit of the DA’s office, and last week a judge reversed his conviction, found him factually innocent and ordered his permanent release.
The House speaker wanted the New Jersey senator to resign, but he changed his mind after someone asked why he hadn't asked Santos to do the same.
A Windsor, Ont., police officer has been charged with assault after an off-duty incident in Ottawa, Windsor police said Tuesday.According to a media statement, Sgt. Deler Bal was charged with two counts of assault and one count of assault causing bodily harm by the Ottawa Police Service on Sept. 23.The charges against Bal follow "an alleged physical altercation at a restaurant," police said. The officer will be reassigned pending the outcome of the investigation, they added. Members of Windsor p
A man with a criminal history spanning nearly 40 years has been declared a dangerous offender for the second time —only this time, 56-year-old John Francis Norman Dionne is being locked up indefinitely.In a decision released Tuesday, Justice Darlene Jamieson of the Nova Scotia Supreme Court said there was no way the risk Dionne poses could be safely managed in the community."I am of the view that Mr. Dionne continues to pose a substantial risk of future violence," Jamieson wrote in her decision.
The baby was taken to hospital by ambulance, but died three days later.
HALIFAX — American and Canadian police displayed a table full of drugs and cash on Monday as they described how a traffic stop in Nova Scotia in May led to one of the largest cocaine busts in western New York state a few months later. RCMP officers stopped a vehicle on May 26 that had travelled from Ontario to Nova Scotia, and found 40 kilograms of cocaine inside. They arrested a 52-year-old man who they allege was on his way to Halifax-based drug dealers. That traffic stop helped investigators
The man was booked on multiple charges, including first-degree murder.
A Nova Scotia woman who choked her daughter to death is getting a one-day pass from prison to visit an ailing clergyman.Penny Boudreau is serving a life sentence for second-degree murder for killing her 12-year-old daughter Karissa in January 2008.Boudreau initially claimed her daughter had run away, but she confessed to her crime the following year.She was ordered to serve 20 years before she could begin applying for full parole.At a hearing last month, the Parole Board of Canada granted Boudre
A Saskatoon prosecutor says that people in leadership positions were offside when they publicly attacked a security guard who was recorded arresting an Indigenous woman outside a grocery store in April 2021.The security guard, Cameron McMillan, lost his job and professional license after the video of his arrest of Annette Custer went viral.In a statement at the time, Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark said seeing the video made him feel angry and said, "We can't ignore as a community that not everyon
The 41-year-old told police he had not been honest about their financial situation and believed it would be better for his family to die than “find out the truth,” according to an affidavit unsealed Monday.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A white Texas gunman who killed 23 people in a racist attack on Hispanic shoppers at a Walmart in 2019 agreed Monday to pay more than $5 million to families of the victims. Patrick Crusius was sentenced to 90 consecutive life sentences in July after pleading guilty to federal hate crime charges following one of the nation's worst mass killings. U.S. District Judge David Guaderrama signed off on the amount that Crusius must pay in restitution. There is no indication Crusius,
RIAThe commander of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet reported to have been killed in the destruction of its HQ in occupied Sevastopol last week appears to have survived, if a video released by the Russian defense ministry can be taken at face value.Ukrainian officials publicly “confirmed” Monday that Admiral Viktor Sokolov was among 34 senior officers killed in a missile attack on the Black Sea Fleet headquarters last Friday that came as a hugely damaging blow to the Russian war effort.Russia made no pu
A new report from the UN found evidence that women in the Kherson region of Ukraine have been victims of systematic sexual violence by Russian troops.
The names of those on the grand jury that indicted Trump last month were publicized. Threats soon followed.
Barry stands outside the Royal Bank of Canada branch where she says a bank clerk called the police on her. At issue were her documents, which had her name spelled two different ways. (Guy Quenneville/CBC)A typically breezy, routine trip to an Ottawa bank last month devolved into a drawn-out and dehumanizing incident of racial discrimination, one of the bank's longtime Black customers says.On Aug. 18, Barratou Barry went to the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) branch on Bank Street south of the Greenbo
A man in Kansas City’s Northland was charged with murder for allegedly strangling and cutting his wife Ashli Ehrhardt and fleeing to Nebraska, while sending a series of disturbing messages.