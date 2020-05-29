'Still separate and unequal': US cartoonists on the death of George Floyd

IN THE PAPERS - Friday, May 29: We look at how US cartoonists are reacting to the death of unarmed black man George Floyd, who died after a police officer knelt on his neck. We also look at frustration from French sports paper l'Équipe as France remains the only major European country where football games haven't been able to start up again. And a 7-year-old boy creates a mini "socially distant" prom for his babysitter in his own backyard!

