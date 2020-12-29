Steyn: Fauci now the 'director of the center for goalpost moving'
Conservative commentator Mark Steyn reacts to the headlines of the day on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight'
Ron Rivera wants his players to focus on “what's important, not what's interesting” with Washington facing another win-and-get-in game in the regular-season finale.Turns out, that's the same thing: Who starts at quarterback could very well determine if Washington makes the playoffs. The organization released 2019 first-round pick Dwayne Haskins on Monday, and Rivera said either Alex Smith or Taylor Heinicke will get the nod at Philadelphia on Sunday night with the NFC East at stake.Rivera is “optimistic” Smith will be ready to play after missing the past two games with a strained right calf that has threatened to derail the season. Heinicke is now next in line after the team cut ties with Haskins, who committed three turnovers in a 20-13 loss to Carolina and twice this season broke COVID-19 protocols.Heinicke hadn't played since 2018 before relieving Haskins in the fourth quarter and going 12 of 19 for 137 yards and a touchdown pass against the Panthers, who were playing safe with a big lead.“I got a little more confidence in what I saw from Taylor and the way he controlled the tempo of the game, the decisions he made, getting us down there twice, giving us the opportunity twice, scoring one time," Rivera said.This would be just the second NFL start for Heinicke, a 27-year-old who played at Old Dominion and was taking online classes there to finish his engineering degree before Washington called and signed him in early December. He was initially in his words “the quarantine quarterback” after the Denver Broncos fiasco and now could be thrust into the starting role at the Eagles to get Washington into the playoffs.“Do I think he could handle it? Absolutely,” Rivera said. “I think he showed what I was hoping to see when he got his opportunity."In a perfect world for Washington, Smith will be ready to play and Heinicke serve as the backup. The team went 4-1 with Smith as the starter, and Rivera said his offence is more successful with the 36-year-old under centre because he manages the game better and doesn't commit mistakes typical of younger players.“You realize our turnover ratio is better and we protected the ball, and the ball has been consistently spread,” Rivera said. “I think that’s one of the important things that you have to have is that ball has to be shared to all the different receivers, to the running backs. When those guys are touching the ball and different guys are touching the ball, I think it helps the offence.”WHAT’S WORKINGWashington remains a second-half team, holding Carolina without points and scoring 10 to continue a season-long trend. It didn't add up to a comeback this time, but the offence and defence have improved after halftime for a while now.“When we come out in the second half and you're already warm in the game, you're feeling good, but you got to do that the first play of the game,” defensive end Chase Young said. "I feel like that’s the only way.”WHAT NEEDS HELPWashington's way has been starting slow in every facet of the game. Against Carolina, receiver Cam Sims said the defence did some things players weren't used to, and the defence took forever to warm up.A team with eyes on the playoffs won't last long — if it gets there — playing like this in the first half."We can’t wait until the second half to start fast, and that’s something we just know," Young said. "It’s something that we’ve been working on and we just got to get better at it.”STOCK UPYoung is already the youngest player in franchise history to be picked for the Pro Bowl and at 21 is the team's newest captain after replacing Haskins. His stock keeps rising, though, after forcing a fumble on a sack of Teddy Bridgewater and pumping up Heinicke when he entered the game.STOCK DOWNThe Haskins era is done in Washington, and it's unclear what's next for the Ohio State product. The 15th overall pick in 2019 is now in worse shape than Josh Rosen after Arizona moved on, given his off-field issues and lack of production.INJUREDAll eyes are on Smith's right calf — which is the same leg he broke the tibia and fibula two years ago, requiring 17 surgeries and a titanium rod to be inserted. But there's also top receiver Terry McLaurin's nagging ankle injury that forced him out against Carolina.KEY NUMBER0 — Points Washington has scored on its opening drive of a game, the fewest in a season since at least 2000. It would be the only time in the past 20 years a team has come up empty on its first possession in all 16 regular-season games if Washington fails to score on its opening drive at Philadelphia.NEXT STEPSGet Heinicke ready just in case Smith can't play. It helps that he knows offensive co-ordinator Scott Turner's system from their time together with Rivera in Carolina, but this would not be ideal against Jalen Hurts and the unpredictable Eagles.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLStephen Whyno, The Associated Press
NEW YORK — Rookie of the Year Ja Morant left the court area in a wheelchair Monday night after spraining his left ankle in the first half of the Memphis Grizzlies' game in Brooklyn.Morant jumped to block a shot by Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot and appeared to land on the Nets forward's foot. He immediately hopped off the floor in pain and was wheeled to the back, unable to put any weight on his foot.The Grizzlies announced Morant would not return to the game. He joined his teammates on the bench during the second half with his foot in a walking boot.Morant was off to a strong start in his second season, scoring a career-best 44 points in the season opener and following with 28 more in his second game.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals controlled their playoff destiny for a big chunk of last week.Then they didn't for about 24 hours after an inexplicably ugly loss to the 49ers on Saturday.After Sunday's results, they do once again.The Cardinals will make the playoffs for the first time since 2015 if they can beat the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. LA is a tough matchup for Arizona despite its recent struggles: The Rams have won seven straight in the series.Second-year Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury paid attention to the playoff scenarios throughout the weekend, but said he didn't get too emotional about the results.“You really don’t have the luxury of riding that roller coaster,” Kingsbury said.It's Kingsbury's job to make sure the Cardinals play much better than they did during Saturday's 20-12 loss to the 49ers, which might have been the most disappointing game of the coach's tenure.Quarterback Kyler Murray was hurt near the end of the game. Kingsbury — a man of few words when it comes to the injury report — would only say on Monday that it was a “lower leg” issue.“We’ll see how he feels this week," Kingsbury said. “Hopeful he can be in position to play and do what he does.”Murray has proven to be a solid passer, but he's at his best when he occasionally pulls the ball down and makes plays with his feet. He's run for 816 yards and 11 touchdowns this season and is averaging more than 6 yards per carry.If Murray can't play, his backup is 25-year-old Chris Streveler, who has never thrown a pass in an NFL game. He's played in four games this season and ran for a 3-yard touchdown in one of them.The Rams have their own quarterback issues. Jared Goff had surgery on the thumb of his throwing hand and will miss Sunday's game, coach Sean McVay said.The Rams' backup is John Wolford, who, like Streveler, hasn't thrown an NFL pass. Kingsbury wasn't particularly concerned about the Rams' quarterback situation.“The focus is about us improving dramatically,” Kingsbury said.WHAT’S WORKINGThe Cardinals keep shrugging off injuries to defensive players and are still able to get pressure on the opposing quarterback. Linebacker Haason Reddick has a career-high 12 1/2 sacks after another good game against the 49ers. Now Arizona needs to patch up the run defence, which gave up 227 yards on Saturday.WHAT NEEDS HELPKenyan Drake has a career-high 919 yards rushing this season but hasn't had much success over the past few weeks. He's averaging less than 3 yards per carry over the past three games and had 45 yards on 18 carries against the 49ers.STOCK UPWR Christian Kirk. He was targeted a season-high 10 times on Saturday and caught seven passes for 76 yards. It was his most productive game in nearly two months, though he hasn't found the end zone since Nov. 8.STOCK DOWNTE Dan Arnold. At times he's looked like a future star, but Arnold had a rough game on Saturday. He dropped a pass that would have been a 40-plus yard gain and was called for a false start on third down.INJUREDRB Chase Edmonds is day to day with a hip injury. He's been a big part of the offence catching passes out of the backfield. The third-year player has a career-high 51 catches for 374 yards and four touchdowns.KEY NUMBER111.5 — The Cardinals' rushing yardage per game over the past six weeks. Arizona is 2-4 in those games. The Cardinals averaged 169 yards rushing over the season's first nine games and had a 6-3 record.NEXT STEPSThe Cardinals have shown flashes of being one of the better teams in the NFL but have also been one of the league's most inconsistent. They have one week to put it together or they'll miss the playoffs for a fifth straight season.___Follow David Brandt on Twitter: https://twitter.com/davidbrandtAP___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLDavid Brandt, The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Rams' sputtering offence is the biggest culprit in their slide from the top of the NFC West to the brink of missing the playoffs.In fact, the unit is so ineffective that it's unclear whether the injury absence of its starting quarterback and its leading rusher will hurt or help the Rams in their regular-season finale.Jared Goff and Darrell Henderson will both miss the Rams' crucial game against Arizona on Sunday. Los Angeles (9-6), which led the division before its first two-game skid of the season, will miss the playoffs if it loses to the Cardinals and Chicago beats Green Bay.Goff injured his thumb in the Rams' 20-9 loss at Seattle last Sunday, while Henderson is headed to injured reserve with a high ankle sprain. Goff had surgery Monday, which means backup John Wolford will make his NFL debut against the Cardinals.Los Angeles already was without its second-leading rusher, rookie Cam Akers, who sprained his ankle a week earlier.But the injuries don't cover the depth and breadth of everything going wrong with coach Sean McVay's offence, which couldn't score a touchdown despite gaining 334 yards against the Seahawks.The Rams are seventh in the NFL with just under 380 yards per game, yet they’re 17th in the league with only 23.6 points per game. LA has moved the ball well occasionally in December, but with nothing like the flair and consistency of a Super Bowl contender, let alone the Rams' dominant units from 2017 and 2018.“We've had opportunities the last two weeks to punch our ticket to the playoffs, and unfortunately we haven't played well enough to do that,” centre Austin Blythe said Monday. “Luckily we put ourselves in a position early in the year where these games matter, and we still control our own fate. We're going to be working hard this week.”WHAT'S WORKINGThe Rams' defence is still solid after holding Seattle to 292 yards and 14 fewer plays than LA. The group is No. 1 in the league in yards allowed (286.5) and third in points (19.3). It wasn't totally dominant against the Seahawks, who had two second-half TD drives. Sebastian Joseph-Day also lamented its inability to force a turnover, but McVay couldn't realistically ask for much more than co-ordinator Brandon Staley's group is giving.WHAT NEEDS HELPExplosive plays. The offence averaged only 4.5 yards per snap, and it didn't have an offensive play longer than one 26-yard catch by Josh Reynolds. McVay and Goff rarely throw the ball deep, and they're rarely successful when they do. Without Akers' breakaway speed in the backfield, Los Angeles has little capacity for game-changing plays.STOCK UPLB Leonard Floyd. The veteran who joined the Rams on a one-year contract sacked Russell Wilson twice to give himself 9 1/2 sacks this season, eighth in the NFL. He's fully capitalizing on the chance to play next to Aaron Donald, and the reward is likely a big payday next spring.STOCK DOWNGoff, the NFL's leader in turnovers since 2019, gave away the ball only once against Seattle, but it was an atrocious interception that he called “really dumb.” Otherwise, Goff and his receivers were unable to do much against the NFL’s worst pass defence, managing just 216 net yards passing despite several big catches by Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods. Goff’s offensive line also wasn’t dominant against the Seahawks’ normally unimpressive pass rush, allowing three sacks and 10 quarterback hurries. It's extremely unclear whether Wolford will be able to change anything.INJUREDGoff will miss a game due to injury for the first time in his five-year NFL career. Henderson will miss his first game this season. The Rams also will open the 21-day window for the return of left tackle Andrew Whitworth, who hopes to play if the Rams make the playoffs.KEY NUMBER0 — The number of NFL snaps taken by Wolford. He excelled in the AAF in 2019 after leaving Wake Forest in 2017, but the fleet-footed, 6-foot-1 passer hasn't received any playing time from McVay in two years, even late in a handful of comfortable wins this season.NEXT STEPSBeating the Cardinals for the eighth consecutive time in McVay's four seasons to reverse this late-season slide. Going into the playoffs on a three-game skid seems like a recipe for first-round failure.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLGreg Beacham, The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES — Jared Goff will miss the Los Angeles Rams' season finale against the Arizona Cardinals after undergoing surgery on his right thumb.Goff could return a week later if the Rams make the playoffs, coach Sean McVay said Monday night.John Wolford will take his first NFL snaps as Goff's replacement when the Rams (9-6) host the Cardinals on Sunday. Los Angeles will clinch a playoff spot with a victory, or if the Chicago Bears lose to Green Bay.The Rams also will be without leading rusher Darrell Henderson, who is headed to injured reserve with a high ankle sprain. Rookie running back Cam Akers may be able to return from his own high ankle sprain after missing just one game.Rookie Bryce Perkins will be in uniform as a backup quarterback Sunday, and Los Angeles also plans to re-sign veteran Blake Bortles, who spent last season as Goff's backup before moving this season to Denver, where he was on the practice squad.Goff hasn't missed a game due to injury in his five-year NFL career, sitting out just one game when McVay rested his starters in the 2017 regular-season finale. He injured his thumb when he hit his hand on the helmet of Seattle defensive end Benson Mayowa in the second half of the Rams' 20-9 loss to the Seahawks last Sunday.Goff played the rest of the game with the injury, but had surgery to insert screws in his thumb on Monday.Wolford has spent the past two seasons with the Rams after a solid season in the Alliance of American Football. The Wake Forest product was the third-stringer behind Goff and Bortles last season before moving up to the No. 2 job this year.Wolford never got any game action this season with the Rams, but his coaches and teammates appear confident in his ability to handle a starring role. Wolford spends his weeks with the scout team impersonating the Rams' opponents' quarterbacks, from Kyler Murray to Jimmy Garoppolo.Goff is 10th in the NFL with 3,952 yards passing with 20 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He has been in a slump over the past six games, throwing for 1,505 yards with seven touchdowns and seven interceptions.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLGreg Beacham, The Associated Press
GREEN BAY, Wis. — This hasn’t been the type of rookie season that Green Bay running back A.J. Dillon anticipated, but the second-round pick from Boston College demonstrated Sunday why the Packers drafted him.Dillon rushed for 124 yards — more than he had gained all season — and scored two touchdowns in a 40-14 rout of the Tennessee Titans. The breakthrough performance came after Dillon missed over a month because of COVID-19.“Just so proud of the way he’s battled throughout all the adversity he’s gone through this year with getting the COVID and kind of not maybe getting as many carries as I know he would like,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Monday. “But staying in, and being tough and being resilient. That’s what we need from everybody. And he has definitely been a guy that has epitomized that.”Pro Bowl selection Aaron Jones added 94 yards as the Packers outrushed the Titans 234-156 even as NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry gained 98 yards for Tennessee.Before Sunday, Dillon had carried the ball 24 times for 115 yards all season. Dillon’s 18-yard gain in a 24-16 victory over Carolina on Dec. 19 was his first carry since Nov. 1.“I’ll be the poster boy for COVID is the real deal,” Dillon said after Sunday's game. “It affects everybody differently, for sure. One person may have no symptoms. Somebody may have very serious symptoms. Not to go too much into myself, but for me it was a hard process.”Dillon got an opportunity Sunday because a quadriceps injury prevented running back Jamaal Williams from playing.The Packers believe Dillon’s size — he’s listed at 6 feet, 247 pounds — and his experience playing in Boston make him well suited for cold-weather games.Dillon demonstrated that with each of his touchdowns on a snowy night. On the first, he shed a tackle at the line of scrimmage on fourth-and-inches, made a move around a defender several yards downfield and delivered a 30-yard score.He later bulled his way past defensive lineman Matt Dickerson and reached the end zone on a 7-yard inside run.“There were so many times where he’s hit, whether it’s at the line of scrimmage or 2 yards downfield, and he’s getting 6, 7, 8, 9 yards after contact,” LaFleur said. “I thought that was so impressive. The last touchdown run he had, I mean, he literally ran over a defensive lineman — a nose. And that rarely happens in this league.”Dillon should have a bigger role in Green Bay’s backfield next year since Jones and Williams are set to be free agents after this season. The Packers (12-3) already gave lucrative extensions to defensive tackle Kenny Clark and offensive tackle David Bakhtiari, so it’s hard to imagine they’ll be able to keep both Jones and Williams.Now that Dillon has emerged, the Packers may need to give him more playing time during their playoff run.“It is so exciting when you have three backs that you have so much confidence in,” LaFleur said Sunday. “All three of those guys, to me, are starters in this league.”WHAT’S WORKINGThe Packers raced to a 19-0 lead. They’re outscoring teams 278-150 in the first half and are scoring a league-high 31.6 points per game. The defence held Tennessee to its lowest point total of the season.WHAT NEEDS WORKNot much. The Packers' 19-0 lead shrunk to 19-14 before they put the game away, showing their tendency to let opponents get back into games. LaFleur called this “by far our most complete game in all three phases.”STOCK UPAaron Rodgers boosted his MVP chances by throwing four touchdown passes with one interception. The two-time MVP has an NFL-leading 44 touchdown passes with only five interceptions. … Davante Adams had three touchdown catches to increase his season total to an NFL-leading 17. … S Darnell Savage has four interceptions over his past five games.STOCK DOWNWR Marquez Valdes-Scantling hasn’t caught a pass in four of his past five games.INJUREDOT Rick Wagner injured his knee. “I believe Rick is going to be OK, but we’ve got to take some time to get all the information,” LaFleur said Monday.NUMBERS0 — The Packers weren’t penalized a single time. This was their first penalty-free game since a 27-20 loss to the Chicago Bears on Nov. 4, 2013.NEXT STEPSThe Packers visit Chicago on Sunday in their regular-season finale. The Packers would clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC if they win or tie, or if San Francisco beats or ties Seattle. The Bears would make the playoffs if they win.___Follow Steve Megargee at https://twitter.com/stevemegargee___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLSteve Megargee, The Associated Press
