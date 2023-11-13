Stevie's Scoop: Feeling frosty
Stevie's Scoop: Feeling frosty
Jacob Chansley rose to infamy as the "QAnon shaman" and the face of the January 6, 2021 seige on the US Capitol. Now, he is trying to return as an elected representative.
Rumors about Reese Witherspoon dating Kevin Costner swirled this week. Here's what Reese's rep had to say.
The former president strolled into Madison Square Garden with Kid Rock, Tucker Carlson and Dana White before a surprise greeting at UFC 295.
Tim Scott, GOP candidate for president in 2024, dropped out of the race shortly after he publicly debuted his relationship with his girlfriend after the third Republican debate.
The Good Liars find the scene outside of Trump rallies "feels a little bit like you’re in the ‘Twilight Zone.'"
The MSNBC host said the former president is showing exactly what he intends to do if elected again.
One claim in particular from Donald Trump's "very, very smart" daughter "kind of rang a little not true to me," said Stephanie Grisham.
The NOAA released snowfall prediction maps. Here's what the weather will be like near you.
Mohammed Sinwar, the younger brother of Hamas' leader in Gaza Yahya Sinwar, was pronounced dead by the Palestinian militant group in 2014.
Travis Kelce planned to travel to Argentina to see Taylor Swift perform, and she rewarded him for it with this kissing video.
The term refers to the mass displacement and ethnic cleansing of Palestinians in 1948, as Gaza's residents currently face expulsion from their lands or death.
The search continues for a missing woman and her parents after her husband was arrested on suspicion of murder when police tracked a body part found in a dumpster back to their Los Angeles area home, authorities said.
Amid her stiff-person syndrome diagnosis, singer Celine Dion had fans emotional after she posted a surprise health update on Instagram.
Joyce Vance argued why the former president's latest demand in his election interference case should be granted, and suggested how it could backfire.
Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel appeared to dodge questions over former President Trump’s Veteran’s Day social media post in which he pledged to “root out the Communist, Marxist, racist and radical left thugs.” McDaniel said she will not comment on candidates and their messaging. Asked by NBC “Meet the Press” anchor Kristen Welker…
While stuck in a bear jam last May in Yellowstone National Park, I spotted a coyote that was being closely watched by a potential prey. Can you spot the smaller critter?
"Because I’ve made these mistakes myself, I know I want to be loving, kind and generous. Most of my clients do, too."
Rucking is a trendy exercise to build muscle, burn fat, and stay strong as you age. Almost anyone can do it, and you don't need a gym.
Ukraine has eliminated 572 enemy troops and 32 units of military equipment in one day in the south of the country, according to the Tavria group commander, Brig. Gen. Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, on Nov. 12.
The men got into an argument and one started attacking the other’s dog, police say.