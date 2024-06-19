Steven Kwan's two-run home run (5)
Steven Kwan hits a two-run home run to right field, increasing the Guardians' lead to 3-0 in the 2nd
The potential models shown to conference commissioners Wednesday would add additional at-large selections and at least one more First Four site.
The Gators will face Texas A&M on Wednesday, and the Volunteers advance to the College World Series finals on Saturday.
National title or bust is a brutal standard, but that will be the expectation this season at Ohio State.
The Dodgers put up seven runs in the ninth inning Tuesday to sneak out with an 11-9 win over the Rockies.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss the passing of Hall of Famer Willie Mays, his lasting impact on sports and society, the incredible stats he put up in his career and the Rickwood Field game that will mean even more now.
There was no Stanley Cup celebration in South Florida Tuesday night.
The Say Hey Kid's legacy was visible as his death was announced.
Florida State rolled to a 9-5 win on Tuesday to end the Tar Heels' run in Omaha.
Aaron Judge avoided a fractured hand after he was hit by a fastball on Tuesday.
Beating an unranked and unknown guy like Aliskerov provides a limited boost for someone of Whittaker’s existing renown. But losing to a guy like that? It could be a catastrophic setback at this point in his career.
Jeff Van Gundy hasn't been an NBA coach since 2007.
Mbappé will not need surgery to repair his broken nose.
Mbappé received a yellow card after attempting to return to the field from injury. His status moving forward at the European Championship is unclear.
Day 4 of the 2024 Men's College World Series saw Florida eliminate NC State and Texas A&M move on to the semifinals.
On today's episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to news of the Big 12 exploring selling their naming rights to a corporate sponsor, discuss a formula for championship winning teams, check in on the College World Series jello shot competition, and hear about producer Joe's insane fantasy football punishment.
Former LSU coach Les Miles is suing the school for vacating 37 wins that made him ineligible for the College Football Hall of Fame.
Eriksen, who suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed on the pitch at Euro 2020, put Denmark up 1-0 over Slovenia with a beautiful strike.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts doesn't anticipate that the injury will be season-ending.
Blanco stunned baseball with MLB's first 2024 no-hitter in a spot start then kept the Tigers off the hit column through 94 pitches on Sunday.
Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy battled all the way to the 72nd hole for the U.S. Open championship.