Steven Kwan's solo home run (9)
Steven Kwan hits a solo home run to center field, extending the Guardians' lead to 4-0 in the bottom of the 2nd inning
Fred Zinkie explains why it might be time to deal four players having outstanding seasons.
New York Yankees Ben Rice became the first rookie in franchise history to hit three home runs in a game during a 14–4 win over the Boston Red Sox.
The Fever overcame a second-half slump to win 83-78, with Clark putting up a historic stat line of 19 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds.
LA ended its eight-game losing streak with the overtime win despite a 35-point, 12-rebound, six-block night from Aces star A'ja Wilson.
Pittsburgh Pirates rookie pitcher Jared Jones won't throw for approximately two weeks after going on the IL.
Coco Gauff advances to Wimbledon's fourth round for the third time, defeating Britain's Sonay Kartal in straight sets.
The Yankees have lost 13 of their last 17.
After advancing to the quarterfinals last year at Wimbledon, Jessica Pegula was upset in the second round by Wang Xinyu.
"He's OK, but that bounced right into his belly ... Oh, no. Not on the belly."
The 2024 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest won't feel the same without Joey Chestnut, but the show must go on.
The July 4, 1923, heavyweight title fight between Jack Dempsey and Tommy Gibbons in Shelby, Montana, stands out as one of the most economically disastrous events in boxing history.
Howard Eskin, 73, was also banned from the 76ers' training facility until further notice.
Despite slugging 27 home runs this season, Shohei Ohtani won't be participating in the 2024 Home Run Derby.
JJ Redick is a first time head coach, but he'll have plenty of experience backing him up.
The newly-built CPKC Stadium, the first built specifically for a women's professional sports team, has a capacity of 11,500.
Fred Zinkie examines sell-high and buy-low candidates for fantasy baseball managers to consider.
The offseason version of Hard Knocks kicked off on Tuesday night with the New York Giants.
Dick Vitale underwent surgery to remove cancerous lymph nodes on Tuesday morning.
The Vikings solved a QB question with J.J. McCarthy.
Texas Rangers rookie Wyatt Langford shined on "Sunday Night Baseball," hitting for the cycle against the Baltmore Orioles.