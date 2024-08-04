Steven Kwan's RBI single
Steven Kwan hits an RBI single to center field, narrowing the Guardians' deficit to 3-1 in the bottom of the 3rd
The U.S. fell to China in Sunday’s 4x100-meter men’s medley relay.
Djokovic wins his first career gold medal.
The two-time Masters champion adds a gold medal to his resume.
Ohtani is the first Dodger to post a 30-30 season since Matt Kemp in 2011.
SummerSlam featured the return of Roman Reigns, who had been absent from WWE programming since losing to Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 40.
Saturday was the busiest day of the Olympics yet, and it provided plenty of incredible images from across the country.
Which countries will advance from the men's basketball group stage?
Steven Sabino was disqualified after a false start in his men's 100 preliminary round, ending his Olympic Games without ever running.
After three days of headlines, controversies and social media misinformation, the Algerian boxer outlasted her Hungarian opponent.
Ricky Alderete pleaded guilty to several charges after he cut down and stole a statue of Jackie Robinson from a youth baseball field in Wichita in January.
Blake Snell threw 114 pitches while completing the no-hitter on Friday night in Cincinnati.
Jori Epstein checks in from the road with a QB report, rookie to watch, something to keep an eye on, fantasy thought and more.
Tyreek Hill is the first wide receiver to ever lead the NFL’s Top 100 list.
The quartet of Vernon Norwood, Shamier Little, Bryce Deadmon and Kaylyn Brown won their heat in a time of 3:07.41, smashing the previous record of 3:08.80.
Tennessee Titans receiver DeAndre Hopkins is expected to miss four to six weeks after suffering a knee injury in practice.
Nate Tice & Charles McDonald react to Justin Herbert's injury news, Tristan Wirfs' new contract and share some teams and ideas that are making them sad heading into the 2024 season.
Jimmer Fredette sat out with an injury to his left leg.
The Chargers say Justin Herbert will be in a boot for two weeks.
Kate Douglass, an understated star from the University of Virginia, touched in 2:19.24, setting an American record and clinching Team USA's fourth swimming gold of these Games.
The UConn star will reportedly play with Unrivaled, which was founded by Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, after her college career ends.