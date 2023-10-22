Steve Barclay orders NHS to stop recruiting for diversity and inclusion roles

The Daily Beast

Scott Gries/ImageDirect/GettyBritney Spears is telling all.The pop star’s long-awaited memoir, due to hit shelves on Tuesday, promises to correct the record on everything from her earliest days of fame through to the end of her harrowing 13-year conservatorship.“Over the past 15 years or even at the start of my career, I sat back while people spoke about me and told my story for me,” Spears told People via email in a recent interview. “It is finally time for me to raise my voice and speak out, a