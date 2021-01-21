Sterling Brown with a 2-pointer vs the Phoenix Suns
Sterling Brown (Houston Rockets) with a 2-pointer vs the Phoenix Suns, 01/20/2021
The Raptors looked clueless against Miami's shorthanded zone defense on Wednesday.
Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe summed it up quite nicely after the game: "We didn't do anything."
Signing George Springer will not just help the Blue Jays win more ballgames, it represents an entire paradigm shift for the franchise.
The NHL revealed the Capitals broke protocols with close-contact social interactions and by not wearing masks.
Kyrie Irving looked fine after a seven-game layoff, but the Nets struggled to defend as James Harden took a deferential role Brooklyn's loss to the Cavs.
We're tracking every notable free agent signing in the 2020-21 MLB offseason and giving you the details on the deal. Plus: What it means for your fantasy team.
The conference's two best teams in the Chiefs and Bills meet after travelling a collision course to the AFC Championship game.
Hill insisted on Wednesday that he wasn't being a "hothead" or a "diva."
Maybe this concept expands to other fans, even other sports. In a time of division, there is something special about acknowledging a rival by kicking in a few bucks for a good cause.
Islanders team broadcaster Brendan Burke says the key to the team's surprise success over the past few seasons starts with Barry Trotz, the human.
Zion Williamson got a big win Wednesday.
A.J. Brown appeared to be feeling the effects of anesthesia when he took to Instagram live.
Nurmagomedov spoke after Dana White implied the fighter was considering a return depending on what happens at UFC 257.
The NFL playoffs are down to the final four with the Bills and Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game and the Buccaneers and Packers clashing for the NFC crown.
ST. LOUIS — Tomas Hertl scored the only goal in a four-round shootout to give the San Jose Sharks a 2-1 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday night. Marcus Sorensen scored the tying goal late in the second period and Martin Jones made 22 saves for the Sharks, who snapped a six-game losing streak to St. Louis that started in the 2019 playoffs. Jones denied all four Blues shooters in the tiebreaker. Brayden Schenn scored in his second consecutive game and Jordan Binnington made 37 saves for the Blues. San Jose appeared to get the game-winner with 11 seconds left in overtime, but the officials quickly waved it off for goaltender interference on Ryan Donato. After a replay review, the call was upheld. John Leonard almost gave the Sharks the lead, ringing a drive off the post early in the second period. Instead, Schenn put the Blues on top at 4:27 of the second off Jordan Kyrou's feed. It was the first time in four games that St. Louis scored first. Vince Dunn came close to building on St. Louis’ lead, but he hit the post late in the second. The Sharks took advantage, tying the game with 2:03 left in the second as Sorensen made a diving poke off Matt Nieto's shot to even the game 1-all. SPECIAL TEAMS The teams combined to go 0 for 12 on the power play. St. Louis is scoreless on its first 14 chances with the man advantage this season, while San Jose entered the game second in the NHL, scoring on 45% of its power-play opportunities. SEASON DEBUTS Sharks forward Dylan Gambrell was in the lineup for the first time this season. He centred the third line between Leonard and Stefan Noesen. Blues defenceman Niko Mikkola saw his first action of the season, filling in for Marco Scandella. Mikkola was paired with Carl Gunnarsson, who made his season debut on Monday for Robert Bortuzzo, who was placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury. WELCOME BACK Blues forward Sammy Blais was back in the starting lineup after serving a two-game suspension for a hit on Colorado’s Devon Toews in the season opener. Blais took Kyle Clifford’s spot on the fourth line with Ivan Barbashev and Oskar Sundqvist. WHAT’S NEXT Sharks: Continue their season-opening, eight-game road trip by starting a two-game set at Minnesota on Friday night. Blues: Continue their four-game homestand by hosting the Los Angeles Kings in the first of a two-game set Saturday night. ___ More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL Joe Harris, The Associated Press
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Joel Eriksson Ek had a goal and an assist, including the game-winning score early in the third period, and the Minnesota Wild capped a successful season-opening road trip with a 3-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday night. Eriksson Ek ripped a quick wrist shot past Ryan Miller's glove side off a pass from Jordan Greenway 1:53 into the third for his second goal of the season. Ryan Hartman and Nick Bonino also scored for Minnesota, which has won three of its first four games. Kaapo Kahkonen made 22 saves. Nicolas Deslauriers and Cam Fowler scored for Anaheim, and Ryan Miller stopped 29 shots. Hartman opened the scoring at 13:51 of the first period with the first short-handed goal of his eight-year NHL career. The defenceman scored on a breakaway after forcing a turnover in the neutral zone. Bonino extended the Wild's lead to two goals at 5:50 of the second when he won the faceoff during a power play and buried a wrist shot past Miller. It is Bonino's first goal with Minnesota after being acquired in an off-season trade with Nashville. Deslauriers and Fowler scored less than four minutes apart in the second to tie it at 2-all. Deslauriers took advantage of a rebound near the Minnesota net for his second goal of the season at 8:58. Fowler then knotted it with a snap shot from the right circle at 12:21, after being set up with a cross-ice pass from Carter Rowney. ICE CHIPS Wild: D Ian Cole made his Minnesota debut after being acquired in a trade on Tuesday and saw 17:31 of ice time. ... Kirill Kaprizov recorded the second assist on Eriksson Ek's goal. He leads rookies in assists (four) and points (five) Ducks: Rowney had two assists and has three points (all assists) in the past two games. WHAT'S NEXT Wild: Have their home opener against the San Jose Sharks on Friday. Ducks: Host the Colorado Avalanche for two games starting Friday. ___ More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Joe Reedy, The Associated Press
HOUSTON — Deandre Ayton had season highs with 26 points and 17 rebounds and the Phoenix Suns beat the Houston Rockets 109-103 on Wednesday night to end a two-game skid. The Suns won for the first time since Jan. 9. Between the two losses, they had three games postponed because of health and safety protocols after playing at Washington. The Suns led by 20 points in the third quarter, but the Rockets used a couple of runs to get back in it. A jump shot by Devin Booker, who had 24 points, pushed the lead to eight with less than three minutes to go. But Houston scored the next six points, with four from Victor Oladipo, to cut it to 103-101 with 90 seconds left. Ayton made two free throws and Booker added two more to push the lead to 106-101 with 45 seconds to go. Oladipo made a pair of free throws for Houston, but a layup by Booker sealed the victory. Oladipo and Eric Gordon had 22 points apiece for the Rockets. They have lost three of four since James Harden was traded to Brooklyn. Chris Paul had 13 points for the Suns to give him 19,004 in his career, making him the 60th player in NBA history to reach 19,000. Mason Jones made a layup for Houston to start the fourth quarter and cut the lead to five before Ayton took over, scoring eight points during a 10-0 run to make it 99-84 with seven minutes to go. Ayton had two dunks and two blocks in that stretch. A dunk by Christian Wood soon after that ended a scoring drought of more than five minutes and was the start of a 9-0 run that got Houston within 101-95 with about three minutes left. A 3-pointer by Gordon cut the lead to 11 early in the third quarter before the Suns scored the next nine points to make it 74-54 with eight minutes left in the quarter. Gordon ended the run by Phoenix after that with another 3-pointer which was the start of an 8-0 run by Houston that cut the deficit to 74-62. The Suns were up by 14 later in the third after a tip-in shot by Ayton. The Rockets then used a 10-1 spurt to get within 82-77 with about 2 1/2 minutes left in the quarter. Phoenix went on a 7-2 run to extend its lead to 10 but a 3-point play by David Nwaba cut it to 89-82 entering the fourth. TIP-INS Suns: Damian Jones and Dario Saric both sat out for a second straight game and Jalen Smith missed his fifth in a row because of health and safety protocols. ... Jae Crowder had 11 points off the bench. Rockets: John Wall missed his fourth straight game with a sore left knee and Danuel House (back spasms and self-isolation) sat out for the ninth game in a row. Coach Stephen Silas said he doesn’t expect either player to return until at least next week. ... Wood had 20 points and 11 rebounds. UP NEXT Suns: Host consecutive games against Denver beginning on Friday night as part of a four-game homestand. Rockets: Begin a two-game trip on Friday at Detroit. Kristie Rieken, The Associated Press
Terez Paylor speaks with Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith about why his former Utah head coach Urban Meyer has the skillset to succeed as the new coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Hear the full conversation on the Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast.
MINNEAPOLIS — Cole Anthony hit a hurried 3-pointer at the buzzer and the Orlando Magic stunned the Minnesota Timberwolves 97-96 on Wednesday night to stop a six-game losing streak. Nikola Vucevic had 28 points and eight rebounds for Orlando. Evan Fournier added 24 points in his return to the lineup after missing nine games with lower back spasms. Minnesota led by 20 before the Magic slowly chipped away in the second half. Jarred Vanderbilt missed a pair of free throws with a chance to ice the game for the Timberwolves. Anthony grabbed the rebound on the final miss, pushed the ball quickly up court and the rookie drained a contested 3 from the right wing to win the game. “I’m like, ‘Alright, I probably won’t be able to get to the rim, but I can shoot this 3,’” Anthony said. “It felt good. I didn’t really see the shot after I shot it. I seen it go through the net and that was about it.” D’Angelo Russell scored 19 points and Michael Beasley added 13 for the short-handed Timberwolves, who were without Karl-Anthony Towns, Ricky Rubio and Juancho Hernangomez as part of the NBA’s health and safety protocols. Russell keyed a 24-1 run in the second quarter for Minnesota to take control before Orlando closed late. “I feel like we gave the game away,” Wolves rookie Anthony Edwards said. “We had the game. I can’t say we had it, but we had control of the game the whole fourth quarter.” Two of the league’s most inefficient offences looked the part during a sluggish first quarter. Vucevic scored 12 points while Minnesota shot 35% and Orlando led 25-21. Starting the day, the Timberwolves were 26th in the league in offensive rating and the Magic were 28th. Russell started the Wolves’ push early in the second, hitting three 3-pointers during a 16-0 run. Orlando went scoreless for nearly five minutes and managed just 10 points in the quarter, shooting 3 of 23 from the field. The Magic twice closed within two in the final 1:24 on 3s by Aaron Gordon and Anthony, but Gordon missed a wide-open 3 with 7.2 seconds left before Vanderbilt’s misses at the line. “The big thing is, in the second half, we played better,” Orlando coach Steve Clifford said. “We held them to 19 in the fourth. Our defence was very good and we gave ourselves a chance to hang around in the game on the road and then, obviously, he made an incredible shot there at the end.” TIP-INS Magic: Clifford said Al-Farouq Aminu (right knee surgery) is practicing in non-contact drills, but his return isn’t imminent. Clifford also said Michael Carter-Williams (sprained left foot) is closer to returning but didn’t add a timeline. … Vucevic scored 11 points and Fournier had 10 in the third as Orlando made its run. Timberwolves: Towns, who announced on social media he tested positive for COVID-19, has played in just four of the team’s 13 games this season. … Minnesota set a season high with 12 blocks, led by Naz Reid and rookie Jaden McDaniels with three apiece. … The 10 points in the second were the fewest allowed by the Wolves in a quarter this season. … McDaniels, the 28th overall draft pick out of Washington, set career highs with 12 points and eight rebounds. MORE THAN THE SHOT Anthony scored 13 points and matched a season high with seven rebounds. Including another late 3, Clifford was impressed by the 15th overall pick in last year's draft out of North Carolina. “I thought tonight, before watching the film, that I thought he played a much more complete game tonight also besides his shot,” Clifford said. “Again, he’ll get better. He has the right attitude. He’s learning the NBA and he’s making good progress.” FULTZ HAS SURGERY Orlando announced that point guard Markelle Fultz had surgery on the torn ACL in his left knee. The operation was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache. Fultz will miss the rest of the season. UP NEXT Magic: Continue their longest road trip of the season Friday at Indiana. The Pacers lost at home to Dallas on Wednesday. Timberwolves: Host the Atlanta Hawks on Friday after losing 108-97 in Atlanta on Monday. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Brian Hall, The Associated Press
