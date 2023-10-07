Stepner Connolly ALDS Game One Wrap
The Kansas City Chiefs player mocked his fellow NFL star with a witty reference to the New York Jets' owner.
Over the years that Kayla Nicole dated the football star, she and Mahomes became very close, with Nicole even serving as her bridesmaid.
Tommy Fleetwood left an unlucky fan covered in blood after the Ryder Cup hero’s wayward ball hit him in the head during the Alfred Dunhill Championship.
The seven-time NBA All Star filed for a divorce from college sweetheart Kay'La Lillard, citing "irreconcilable differences."
The Blue Jays face a number of pressing questions this winter after another disappointing end to their season.
Atkins insisted the decision to pull Berrios from Game 2 was made by John Schneider and his staff and wasn't due to pressure from the front office.
Travis Kelce was grilled about his budding relationship with pop star Taylor Swift, and he had nothing but good news to share.
After finishing their 2023 season on a sour note, the Toronto Blue Jays have plenty of work to do in the offseason.
Following the recent episode of 'The Kardashians,' the NBA player has been called out by his ex-girlfriend's family for his behavior
Brandin Cooks should add something to the Cowboys offense, but so far they don’t know how to use him.
Verstappen has now equaled Jackie Stewart, Niki Lauda, and Ayrton Senna in the championship column.
Each of the NHL's divisions boasts at least two credible Stanley Cup contenders.
Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard is the favorite for the Calder Trophy, but this is a strong rookie class.
As the Dodgers begin another postseason push, it's hard to find references to Julio Urías at Dodger Stadium. But his absence will be felt.
Max Verstappen could be confirmed as world champion later on Saturday.
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Chesson Hadley played bogey-free Thursday in the Sanderson Farms Championship and posted an 8-under 64 for a one-shot lead in his latest bid to secure his PGA Tour card. This is the third straight year Hadley has been on the bubble to finish among the top 125 in the FedEx Cup. At least now he has time on his side, and faith in swing that he tweaked at the start of the year. He had two stretches of three straight birdies on a day of ever-shifting weather at the Country Club
Daniel Cormier finds Tyson Fury extremely disrespectful for booking another fight just months after being scheduled vs. Francis Ngannou.
Robert Whittaker is not counting out Tony Ferguson against Paddy Pimblett at UFC 296.
There's a good chance that Anaheim's hardball negotiations with their young stars do nothing but enrich the owner.
TORONTO (AP) — Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins says right-hander Alek Manoah received an injection to relieve discomfort in his shoulder, and multiple tests on the 2022 AL Cy Young Award finalist haven't revealed any structural damage. “He has been motivated to get back to form,” Atkins said Saturday at the season-ending press conference. “He made the decision to get the injection because he felt as though that was the next best step.” Atkins also said John Schneider will return as manager