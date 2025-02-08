Stephon Castle dials from long distance

When three teams are involved, someone has to be the loser.
The ace was the second of Grillo's career on the Tour, and the 12th on No. 16 at TPC Scottsdale since hosting the Phoenix Open beginning in 1987.
If the Eagles win Sunday, expect their investment in the trenches to haunt the Chiefs — and perhaps Reid, whose fingerprints are all over his opponent’s roster strategy.
With Sterling Sharpe entering in the Class of 2025, the Sharpes become the first pair of brothers to be enshrined in Canton.
Although Ireland has hosted a number of college football games, the trip to Dublin will be a first for the pros.
Eli Manning won two Super Bowls but isn't in the Hall of Fame yet.
Neither quarterback posted particularly eye-catching passing numbers. But is that really the best or only measure of good QB play?
Sterling and Shannon Sharpe — not Peyton and Eli Manning — are now the first brothers to be enshrined together in Canton.
Atlanta also received three second-round picks and two swaps in the trade.
Nearly a third of the 36 chartered cars have new drivers in 2025.
The Eagles had the lowest pass rate in the NFL.
Saquon Barkley provided the highlight of the NFL season when he jumped backwards over a Jacksonville defender. But it was hardly the first time he'd shown his leaping prowess.
Ingram provides the Raptors with a potent scoring threat, but he can be an unrestricted free agent after the 2024-25 NBA season.
Roger Goodell has spent the week in New Orleans shaping the season expansion narrative, but it's still up to him and the team owners to convince the players to agree, which won't be easy.
There has been a slight movement on the total for Super Bowl LIX.
The Wolverines now have the No. 6 class in the country.
The reality is a lot of fans think the Chiefs get the benefit of a favorable whistle.
Jalen Hurts is back in the Super Bowl for the second time in three years.
The most vocal NFL team owner regarding Brady's possible conflict of interest as a Raiders part-owner and Fox broadcaster was the Chiefs' Clark Hunt.
Brandon Graham is part of Eagles Super Bowl lore.