Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Honored at Celebration of Life Service

The Telegraph

Shamima Begum – the schoolgirl who, aged 15, left her East London home in 2015 for Syria to become an Isis bride – is thin, young, and has striking features. I can see no other reason why she has now become something of a cover star, gracing the front page of a magazine and looking sultry on the BBC website, which is now promoting a new documentary about her: The Shamima Begum Story. It is extraordinary. In full possession of her faculties, she committed herself to a sadistic, genocidal group of