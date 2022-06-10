Stephen Strasburg's season debut
Stephen Strasburg made his 2022 season debut against the Marlins and fanned five batters in 4 2/3 innings pitched
MONTREAL — After a pre-season rife with uncertainty, the Montreal Alouettes finally have their man to start under centre this upcoming CFL season. Head coach Khari Jones chose Vernon Adams Jr., over Trevor Harris as his starting quarterback heading into Montreal's season opener Thursday at Calgary. "(Adams is) our starting quarterback, he had a really outstanding training camp," Jones said. "We really liked what we saw from him, he and Trevor both. They both played really well and we feel good w
Wayne Gretzky's final Oilers jersey was sold for a whopping US$1.452 million on Sunday, breaking the record for most expensive hockey jersey.
Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron has won the Selke Trophy as the NHL’s best defensive forward for a record-breaking fifth time. The honor unveiled Sunday before Game 3 of the Eastern Conference final could be Bergeron's last if he decides to retire on the verge of his 37th birthday. He does not have a contract for next season and has declined to say whether he plans to come back for a 19th season. Bergeron wouldn't be calling it a career because of diminished performance. He is still on to
Colorado has dealt with its share of adversity throughout the playoffs, but nothing it hasn't been able to overcome.
Leon Draisaitl again proved he is amongst the game's elite by playing through injury at such a high level despite Edmonton's playoff disappointment.
With the Toronto Blue Jays catcher depth being tested, it might be time to call up top prospect Gabriel Moreno for his first big-league reps.
EDMONTON — Zach Hyman was up big in a playoff series last spring. Fans of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens know what happened next. Duncan Keith, meanwhile, and his Chicago Blackhawks were down 3-0 to the Vancouver Canucks back in 2011 before triumphing in a trio of must-wins to force Game 7. At the tail end of their first seasons with the Edmonton Oilers, both men know the climb their current team faces is a daunting one. The Colorado Avalanche have captured the first three games
VANCOUVER — Canada's men's soccer team refused to play a scheduled World Cup warmup match on Sunday against Panama amid a contract dispute between the players and the sport's national governing body. Canada Soccer confirmed the match, scheduled for B.C. Place in Vancouver, was cancelled less than two hours before kickoff. Hundreds of disappointed fans dressed in red and white uniforms lingered outside the stadium after the news broke. The Canadian players issued a statement Sunday afternoon sayi
The assistant GM/VP of player personnel for the Raptors discusses why Toronto isn't shy to travel anywhere in the world to meet NBA prospects and how that impacts its drafting process.
TORONTO — Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman judged the rubber-match loss to the Minnesota Twins as his worst outing of the season. Gausman (5-4) surrendered nine hits and five runs (three earned), a walk and struck out three in an 8-6 loss that allowed the Twins (32-24) to take two of three in the weekend set against the Blue Jays (31-21) on Sunday. The first-year Toronto righty lasted only 3 ⅔ innings. It was the first time in his 11 starts he didn't make it to the fifth inning. In the first two
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Ondrej Palat scored with 42 seconds left and the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning beat the New York Rangers 3-2 on Sunday to cut their deficit in the Eastern Conference finals to 2-1. Palat’s goal, off a nifty pass from Nikita Kucherov, capped a comeback that began after Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider scored power-play goals in a span of just over two minutes in the second period to put the Rangers up 2-0. Facing the prospect of falling behind 3-0
Since signing with the Oilers in January, Evander Kane has regained some of his lost value and has emerged as one of the offseason's top free agents.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels fired manager Joe Maddon on Tuesday with the team mired in a 12-game losing streak. Third base coach Phil Nevin will be the Angels' interim manager when they host Boston on Tuesday night. Maddon went 130-148 with the Angels, who hired him before the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season. Maddon spent three decades of his career as a player and coach for the Angels before going on to an impressive managerial career in Tampa Bay and with the Chicago Cubs,
By the time she was a teenager, Canadian figure skating champion Sandra Bezic was flying around the world to compete. Pushed by her parents to be at the top of the sport, she made it to the Olympics in 1972, when she was just 15 years old. At 17, Bezic retired from skating. She was struggling with an injury, burnout and pressure from those around her. "I hit a wall. There was no support system in place at the time. It was just, you know, sort of all my fault I failed," she told CBC News in an in
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Alek Manoah scattered six hits in six scoreless innings and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Kansas City Royals 7-0 Tuesday night. Alejandro Kirk had four hits and scored a run for Toronto, and Bo Bichette reached base five times — including three walks. The Blue Jays have won back-to-back shutouts for the first time since last July. “He’s fun to watch. He’s got to be one of the best in baseball,” Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said of catcher Kirk. “From my chair, he’s go
EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have acquired defensive back Jalen Collins and linebacker Martez Ivey from the Toronto Argonauts in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2023 CFL Draft. Ivey made his CFL debut with the Argos last season, suiting up for one regular-season game against the Elks, before starting at right tackle for Toronto in the Eastern final against Hamilton. The Apopka, Fla., native previously spent time in NFL training camps with the Carolina Panthers (2021) and New England Patri
The Tampa Bay Lightning once again found a way to get it done with their backs against the wall.
EDMONTON — Evan Bouchard's bullet shot on a power play with under eight minutes to go in regulation clanked off Avalanche goaltender Pavel Francouz's right post. Eleven seconds later, the Oilers defenceman was picking himself up off the ice, outmuscled by J.T. Compher at Edmonton's blue line after the Colorado centre exited the penalty box before sneaking an innocent-looking shot through Mike Smith's pads. The Oilers were close Saturday night — a lot closer than they've been all series. They're