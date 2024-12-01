Stephen Curry sets up the nice finish

Curry has already missed three of Golden State's 17 games this season.
Curry's late-game heroics once again saved the day for Golden State in a gritty road win over the defending champions.
It was the perfect game for a Thanksgiving nap.
A 5-3 finish last season merely delayed an inevitable outcome for Bears head coach Matt Eberflus.
The Bears need to reevaluate everything after another bad season.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman are joined by Foolish Bailey to take a look back at some of the most unforgettable moments that happened in baseball before, during, and after the 2024 MLB season.
The Dolphins once again struggled in cold weather.
Here's a look at the lay of the land in each of the six groups as the tourney presses on.
DeVito was sacked four times during the Giants' Week 12 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Shohei Ohtani is coming off an MVP season with the Dodgers, who he helped lead to a World Series win earlier this year.
After a successful 2024, the Tigers are in prime position to strengthen their roster with a few key free-agent additions.
Thanksgiving might be a little tense at the Mayfield residence this year.
We've reached Rivalry Week! On today's episode of The College Football Enquirer, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde prepare you for what is about to be a tense finish to the 2024 college football season. They dive in on Texas A&M hosting Texas and Ohio State taking on Michigan.
In today's edition: NFL playoff picture, NBA power rankings, NHL at the quarter-mark, City in crisis, football heaven, DiMaggio over Williams, and more.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 13 PPR wide receiver rankings.
The SEC would like four guaranteed bids into the playoff, so imagine the league's reaction if only two make it in this year, which is a possibility.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 13 wide receiver rankings for half-PPR leagues.
In today's edition: NBA one-month awards, pay-to-play in the NIL era, UConn falls in Maui, a new version of chess, Rivals250 for 2025 class, and more.
In today's edition: Barkley runs wild (again), the death of the mid-range, more college football chaos, the "Harbaugh Bowl," top 13 plays of the weekend, and more.