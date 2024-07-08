Stephen Curry on losing Klay Thompson & his own Warriors future

Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill sat down with the superstar guard at USA Basketball men’s national team camp in Las Vegas to discuss his reaction to losing his Splash Brother - who is now on the Dallas Mavericks - in addition to his own future with the Golden State Warriors organization. Watch the complete interview on Yahoo Sports’ YouTube page.

Video Transcript

No, I not having a clay man.

It still hasn't really sunk in.

Um, just because you've been doing it for 13 years together and, you know, coach made a joke.

He's like, I sometimes you can't really find clay in the off season and you don't really hear from him as much and then he shows up the training can't ready to go.

I kinda have this idea that in October he'll still like, you know, hey guys, what's up like, but I know it's not happening.

So that's, that'll sink in a little bit.

Uh, once the training camp starts.

Well, Steve said it yesterday, we all want things to end a certain way, but it doesn't always in that way, lebron has switched teams.

You've had Kevin as a teammate, not having him as a teammate.

You see changes in professional sports.

Do you wanna be that person that says I'm staying with one franchise for my entire career or is it just contingent upon where the franchise is?

Yeah, I mean, I can clearly say I wanna be a warrior for life.

It's always been my goal.

Um And I'm saying that sitting in this chair right now.

Um But like you said, life and, and especially life in the NBA, it is a, is a wild environment and things change quickly and the league has changed quickly.

Um So we're trying to adapt and evolve and uh yeah, until that I'll, I'll let everybody know if that changes.

But right now, like, of course, the goal is always to be to finish my career with one team.