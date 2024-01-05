Stephen Curry hits from way downtown
Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine is joined by Blake Murphy from Sportsnet to go deep on the trade that sent OG Anunoby to the Knicks and what it means for both teams.
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to a wild overtime game between the Jazz and the Pistons.
Why the NBA’s new 65-game rule affects Heat center Bam Adebayo more than most.
"... there was no discussion ... Then, all of a sudden, out of the blue, we just have this final outcome."
Pat McAfee is clearing some things up after comments made by Aaron Rodgers on The Pat McAfee Show that linked Jimmy Kimmel to the Jeffrey Epstein list of associates. McAfee addressed the controversy at the top of his show on ESPN, noting that the ABC late-night talk show host had threatened legal action. The sports …
Social media caught fire as the two sides debated podcast and television commercials.
Clippers reserve guard Norman Powell had proven to be adaptable in the NBA game, and learning how to stay focused in trying times helped him get there.
NFL referees remain a negative story and seem to need more practice. They should get their extra reps in the United Football League, its president says.
The NHL named 32 players, one from each team, to the initial rosters for next month's All-Star Game. Fans will vote for eight skaters, four goalies.
Tensions seem to be cooling.
Khamzat Chimaev appears to be seriously struggling after his most recent win at UFC 294.
Once the calendar flips to a new year, the angst of incomplete rosters and dashed hot-stove dreams inch closer to reality.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. would give up $18 million in guaranteed money if he opts out of his $42 million, three-year contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks after the 2025 season. The Diamondbacks' 2027 option is for $14 million with a $5 million buyout. Gurriel was acquired from Toronto in December 2022 with catcher Gabriel Moreno in a trade that sent outfielder/catcher Daulton Varsho to the Blue Jays and helped Arizona reach the World Series.
Kevin Kiermaier wants to show up all the teams that passed him over in free agency, and he wants the Toronto Blue Jays to prove all their doubters wrong too. "A motivated Kevin Kiermaier is the most dangerous Kevin Kiermaier and that's what I've had throughout this whole off-season," he said on Wednesday in a video conference with reporters. "Free agency fuelled me and the opportunity right now at the Blue Jays is fuelling me as well. "I know I get to take that field with an awesome group of guy
Despite a playoff seed still undetermined, the Rams will rest Matthew Stafford in the regular-season finale against the 49ers. Carson Wentz will start.
Former Major League Baseball pitcher Trevor Bauer is giving interviews now as he attempts to restore his reputation.
CNN’s Jake Tapper speaks with Julie DiCaro, senior writer at Deadspin.
The Bills have been on a nice roll but aren't guaranteed a playoff spot yet.
The former British world number one took a first-set lead over the second seed before Svitolina fought back to take victory.
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill and his family are safe after fire rescue crews responded to a large fire at his South Florida home Wednesday afternoon. The house, which is located in Southwest Ranches about 30 miles northwest of Miami, was shown Wednesday on local station WSVN 7 News with a large amount of black smoke coming out of the roof as firefighters doused it with water. Hill had been at Dolphins practice as Miami prepares for its regular-season finale agai