Stephen Curry on finally making U.S. Olympic team: ’You feel like a kid again’

Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill sat down with the superstar guard at USA Basketball men’s national team camp in Las Vegas to discuss his first run with the Olympic team and what it’ll mean to be on the same squad as his longtime rival LeBron James. Watch the complete interview on Yahoo Sports’ YouTube page.

Video Transcript

Here were first time Olympian Stephen, Curry Steph, for someone your age, you know, at this stage of your career, what does being in the Olympics for the first time mean to you, it means everything.

That's why, you know, I was so excited and honored to have the opportunity to do it.

Conversations just kinda started last fall.

Um You know, after the struggles for the, you know, world championship team, which it happens, the, the world's getting better, um we started talking about, you know, who would wanna commit to, you know, this journey and the stars had to align, obviously, like there's been two years, well, maybe not just the one year in 2016 where I wasn't physically right to go play.

And then 21 I can't really remember why I didn't, but just to have this opportunity, like you said, the first time, it's one of those things that having a first to get you, you know, you feel like a kid again and you know, get the jitters before the first practice and I'm sure I'll have it before the first game and having the full Olympic experience.

So it means the world and I'm excited to be here.

What's gonna be more awkward having lebron as a teammate for an extended period of time or not having Klay Thompson as a teammate, you know, have Ron as a teammate is like surreal because you have so many battles back and forth.

You admire his game, you know what he's about and to see the work up close and personal every day to see how, you know, he prepares, uh how he talks and practice.

Like, I've never had that vantage point of him.

So just excited to see how our games complement each other and, and, you know, build that chemistry that's gonna help lead this team.