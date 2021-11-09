Stephen Curry

The Canadian Press

Her running career was sidelined for years by three major health scares, and her life completely rocked by the drug-related deaths of both her dad and a close friend. And so, when Lanni Marchant lined up for the New York Marathon last Sunday, she needed her first marathon in five years to be about something bigger than her personal comeback. "Everything's been wiped clean. There's no PBs (personal bests) for me anymore. There's no records that I want to try and chase, there’s no 'Lanni was this