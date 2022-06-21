Steph Curry Celebrates NBA Championship at San Francisco Parade

Stephen Curry and other members of the Golden State Warriors celebrated the team’s NBA Finals win over the Boston Celtics during a parade in San Francisco on Monday, June 20.

The Warrior’s victory in six games gave them four championships since 2015. Curry has starred on each team, and this year was awarded Finals MVP for the first time.

This footage, recorded in San Francisco, shows Curry and other members of the Warriors celebrating onboard a bus as fans chant “MVP! MVP! MVP!”. Credit: @nivitav via Storyful