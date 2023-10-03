Stella McCartney takes her Paris runway show outdoors

STORY: Models strode down the pavement runway parading short, billowing capes, gold jacquard suits, colorful floral prints, tailcoats and cummerbunds, with mirrored brooches by Andrew Logan adding extra shine.

Dubbing her event "Stella’s solution driven sustainable market," the designer gestured to the stands behind her, displaying fabrics made of seaweed and apples, recycled plastic bottles, past collection of kids clothes and beauty products from the LVMH-owned label.

"We need to do selling sustainability, that needs to be the title of the show," she added.