Stefon Diggs' best plays from 107-yard game Week 3
Watch the best plays by Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs' from his 107-yard game during Week 3 of the 2024 NFL season.
Watch the best plays by Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs' from his 107-yard game during Week 3 of the 2024 NFL season.
Houston's offense wasn't great against the Bears, but the defense came through.
The Bills looked very good in a dominant win on Thursday night.
Scott Pianowski breaks down fantasy's stars and disappointments from Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season.
One of the NFL's best kickers made some history on Sunday.
The Giants beat the Browns 21-15 in large part thanks to rookie Malik Nabers' performance.
The Vikings are 3-0, and coaching is leading the way.
The Cougars scored 28 straight points in the 38-9 win over the Wildcats.
Devin Singletary gave himself up at the 1-yard line late on Sunday afternoon instead of scoring an easy touchdown.
Houston and Minnesota are both looking to move to 3-0 on the season
The Eagles stifled a previously scorching Saints offense and came up with just enough plays to improve to 2-1.
Another week, another costly Will Levis mistake.
Week 4 managed to be much messier than anyone anticipated. On this week's overreaction show, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde revel in Michigan's overpowering win over USC and Tennessee's defensive domination of Oklahoma. And of course, they give another pitch for why Colorado's Travis Hunter should win the Heisman.
Herbert was sacked in the third quarter, seemingly aggravating a high ankle sprain sustained last week.
An ugly start to the game for the New York Giants, who are trying hard to get right against Cleveland.
The Volunteers won on the road at Oklahoma on Saturday.
Clark started 0-for-7 from 3 and didn't hit her first from distance until halfway through the third quarter.
Morris, a two-time Super Bowl winner and three-time Pro Bowler, was a key part of Miami's 1972 unbeaten season.
The Tigers turned it over five times in a 24-14 loss to Arkansas.
For the third time in her career, A'ja Wilson is the WNBA MVP. And this time, it was unanimous — she joins Cynthia Cooper-Dyke as the only player to win the award unanimously.
Chase believed officials should have called a hip-drop tackle penalty on the play.