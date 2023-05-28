Stefan Wilson returns to IMS to watch the Indy 500 days after surgery
Stefan Wilson returned to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Indianapolis 500, days after undergoing surgery for the serious injuries he sustained in a crash during practice for the race a week earlier. 🏁🏎 Visit the WRTV WEBSITE: https://www.wrtv.com Like WRTV6 on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/WRTV6 Follow @WRTV on TWITTER: https://twitter.com/wrtv Follow WRTV News on INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/wrtvnews/ About WRTV: WRTV is committed to making a difference in our viewers’ lives. We vow to authentically engage and connect our audiences on all platforms through authentic storytelling, in-depth investigations, high-impact reporting, accurate weather forecasting, and meaningful community partnerships. Founded in 1949, WRTV is Indiana’s first television station.