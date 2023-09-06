Steering Change is teaching us how fun, easy and affordable electric vehicles can be
((SL Advertiser)) To learn more about the benefits of EVs, go to ElectrifyArizona.org
Rumors that Joe Jonas filed for divorce because Sophie Turner "likes to party" have gone viral, angering fans who think she's being made to look bad.
Julia Fox attended the Naomi Campbell x Pretty Little Thing New York Fashion Week show wearing an incredibly tiny chain bodysuit that left her practically naked
Sophie Turner issues a statement following divorce from Joe Jonas, confirming that after four years they have "mutually decided" to end their marriage.
Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi took to Instagram on Wednesday to share some personal family news that he and Princess Beatrice are very excited about
The former New Jersey governor explains why he thinks the former president could lose the Republican primary.
The landlord life isn’t for everyone — but that doesn't mean you can't make money in real estate.
Former Ukrainian spy Valentin Nalivaychenko told The Economist that even he's concerned Ukraine's string of assassinations is crossing the line.
The victim was an 11th grader who dreamed of being an electrician, officials said.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s planned meeting with Vladimir Putin in Vladivostok, as revealed by US intelligence, gives us a new insight into Russia’s strategy in Ukraine as well as a warning of wider dangers for the world.
Several Redditors mocked the idea of avoiding Tesla because of Elon Musk's controversial reputation. Others said they wouldn't buy one of his EVs.
"Within a few seconds I knew something wasn’t right, but I also quickly realized it was already too late," mom Sadie Myers said
Ukraine said a six-month plot led to a Russian pilot defecting with his Mi-8 AMTSh helicopter. His crew panicked, he said, but they couldn't stop him.
In 1968, Capt Larry Taylor tried something that had never been done before under intense enemy fire.
Trump's former personal attorney warned that time is running out for this option.
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/REutersPeter Navarro, the diehard MAGA devotee who took a role in Donald Trump’s White House and later became the former president’s point man on the Big Lie, is currently on trial for flouting a congressional subpoena requiring him to testify about his favorite subject: the 2020 election.On Tuesday, a federal judge ended the day by selecting the jury that will decide Navarro’s fate—and things aren’t looking good for him.Navarro is poised to l
The Trump loyalist and former vice presidential candidate made the remark about the Jan. 6 sentences in a stunning whitewash of what happened.
Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska told the BBC that Russia's war has forced her family to live apart from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
RCMP say it's okay to post photos of your child's first day of school... as long as you don't include too much information. (Sylvan Lake RCMP)P.E.I. RCMP are advising parents to think twice before posting back-to-school pictures of their children online.Photos including a banner with a child's name, age, grade and school tend to pop up on social media feeds around this time of the year.The practice may seem like a harmless way to celebrate a milestone, but RCMP Cpl. Gavin Moore says it's not wit
When analysts from the Center for Strategic and International Studies ran a series of war games simulating a Chinese invasion of Taiwan last year, they learned something surprising. The games indicated that the US Air Force, fighting nearly alone after the destruction of much of the US Navy, could almost single-handedly destroy the Chinese invasion force.
