New stealth nuclear bomber unveiled for U.S. Air Force

STORY: Similar in shape to the B-2, a "flying wing" design already in the Air Force's inventory, the B-21 "Raider" will also be able to deliver nuclear weapons around the world because of long-range and mid-air refuelling capabilities.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin called B-21 "the first strategic bomber in more than three decades," predicting that "even the most sophisticated air defense systems will struggle to detect the B-21 in the sky."

Each B-21, which can deliver both conventional and nuclear bombs, was projected to cost approximately $550 million each in 2010 dollars, or about $750 million in today's inflation-adjusted dollars.

The Air Force planned to buy at least 100 of the planes and begin to replace B-1 and B-2 bombers.

  • The US Air Force just broke cover on its first new bomber in decades. See photos of the new B-21 Raider.

    The B-21 Raider is a sixth-generation aircraft meant to serve as the "backbone" of America's fleet amid rocky-relations with China and Russia.

  • Pentagon debuts its new stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider

    PALMDALE , Calif. (AP) — America’s newest nuclear stealth bomber made its debut Friday after years of secret development and as part of the Pentagon’s answer to rising concerns over a future conflict with China. The B-21 Raider is the first new American bomber aircraft in more than 30 years. Almost every aspect of the program is classified. As evening fell over the Air Force’s Plant 42 in Palmdale, the public got its first glimpse of the Raider in a tightly controlled ceremony. It started with a

