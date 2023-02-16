‘We are here to steal your workers’: Londoners to be offered new life Down Under

Storyful

CCTV captured the birth of rare Sumatran tiger twins at Chester Zoo last month, the zoo said on Thursday, February 16.The cubs, which are yet to be named, were born to first-time parents Kasarna and Dash on January 7.The birth has been described by experts as a “significant step forward” in preventing the Sumatran tiger from becoming extinct, the zoo said.“We’ve been closely monitoring Kasarna on our CCTV cameras as she get to grips with motherhood and her first litter of cubs – it’s a real privilege and incredibly special to watch," Dave Hall, carnivore team manager at Chester Zoo, said.Mike Jordan, Director of Animals and Plants at the zoo, said: “Today there are fewer than 350 Sumatran tigers living in the wild, so Kasarna’s two cubs are absolutely crucial to the survival of the species."Sumatran tigers are listed as critically endangered by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature – the most severe conservation category and highest priority.CCTV footage shared by Chester Zoo shows the early moments between mother tiger Kasarna and her two newborn cubs. Credit: Chester Zoo via Storyful