‘We are here to steal your workers’: Londoners to be offered new life Down Under

The Australians are coming to London – and they want to take Britons back with them to solve a shortage of key workers Down Under.Teachers, police officers, nurses and doctors are among the targets of government officials from Western Australia who have over 30,000 job vacancies left open by a booming economy. And they are not shy about their intentions.“We are here to steal your workers,” said Paul Papalia, the police and defence industry minister, who will lead a delegation that arrives in the UK on February 25.

