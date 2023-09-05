Steady warming trend expected this week
Steady warming trend expected this week
Steady warming trend expected this week
Romania has condemned a Russian drone attack against a Ukrainian port near its border that has become a vital cog in Kyiv’s grain-export route through the Danube Delta.
A report by nearly 90 scientists has found that species are being transported between countries faster than ever before.
Meanwhile, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring a second tropical wave and 2 tropical storms in the Atlantic.
Hurricanes bring wind and rain, but it's often environmental effects, such as freshwater flooding, bacteria, and debris, that impact marine life.
It’s the second grizzly killed in a “surprise, close encounter” in Montana in less than a week.
It might be the country’s first sighting of this deep-diving animal, wildlife experts said.
It’s the unofficial end of the summer, but we’re in the midst of this summer’s hottest stretch as temperatures climb into the 30s across Ontario
As Hilary bore down, torrents of water rushed through the park, forging new gullies, displacing heavy rocks and undercutting park roads.
The powerful hurricane churned the Gulf of Mexico so much that it may affect the intensity of future storms
The lithium-ion batteries used in electric cars are marred by child labor and environmental concerns. Some say plain old sand is the solution.
America has range anxiety. Lucid Motors CEO Peter Rawlinson may have an answer. Rawlinson, an industry veteran who previously engineered cars for Tesla, Lotus and Jaguar, built the Lucid Air all-electric sedan to quell range fears and transform how motorists drive.
MONTREAL — Quebec apple farmers are asking for government help to plant new varieties and modernize their orchards as they try to adapt to climate change and shifting consumer tastes. Éric Rochon, president of the Quebec apple farmers association, says his group is asking Quebec's agriculture ministry for $30 million over six years. He says consumers want sweeter and firmer apples and new varieties are more productive. Rochon says some of those varieties, like the Gala apple, couldn't be grown i
VICTORIA — Weekend winds in British Columbia's central Interior resulted in increased wildfire activity and saw evacuation orders in remote areas north of Burns Lake. The Cheslatta Carrier Nation and the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako both issued evacuation orders Saturday night due to the Wells Creek wildfire. The wildfire is listed as out of control and has covered 79 square kilometres. The evacuation orders cover properties along Ootsa Lake Road and several Cheslatta Carrier Nation rese
Long summer days choked with wildfire haze has made this the smokiest summer on record in Alberta's biggest cities. Environment Canada data shows Edmonton and Calgary have set new records for "smoke hours," which are counted when the haze becomes particularly thick, reducing visibility along the horizon to 9.7 kilometres or less.Records on smoke hours have been kept for more than 70 years. The previous record for both Edmonton and Calgary was set in 2018.Between May and September of that year, E
DENVER (AP) — A fancy-looking French angelfish that was found one day with a funny float has its buoyancy back after taking some time out of its tropical trappings to get a CT scan at the Denver Zoo. A zoo worker recently noticed the blue and yellow fish was swimming with a tilt, prompting a visit last week to the facility's on-site hospital for an ultrasound and the CT scan. The CT scan took place in a machine large enough to fit a 700-pound grizzly bear, so some special accommodations were req
Juanita Champion has been gardening in her Halifax yard since she moved there seven years ago. This year, she observed three times as many Japanese beetles than she had in previous seasons."They're a very bad nuisance," she said. "We're not friends, put it that way."She said hundreds of them swarmed her rose bushes and dappled willow this year. She put up three traps, but they just kept coming.She's not the only one fighting with the beetles. Debra Moreau is a small fruit entomologist with Agric
BLACK ROCK DESERT, Nev. (AP) — An unusual late-summer storm turned a week-long counterculture fest into a sloppy mess with tens of thousands of partygoers stuck in foot-deep mud and with no working toilets in the northern Nevada desert. But some Burning Man revelers said Sunday that their spirits remained unbroken. Organizers closed the festival to vehicles after one death was reported. Officials provided no details of the fatality. The annual gathering in the Black Rock Desert about 110 miles (
Experts say more whales are following fishing boats to catch dinner. But this behavior puts both the whales' hunting instincts and lives at risk.
Firefighters battling a British Columbia wildfire moved to a nearby community for now.
The red wolf’s journey from extinction in the wild to conservation poster child and back to the brink has been swift and stunning. The only wolf species unique to the United States, Canis rufus once roamed from Texas to Long Island, New York. Today, the last wild populations, totaling about two dozen animals, are clinging to existence on two federal wildlife refuges in eastern North Carolina.