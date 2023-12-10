Steady temperatures ahead with highs in the 70s

CBC

Prince Edward Island's biggest hospital declared a partial Code Orange Friday night "in response to several trauma patients being expected at the hospital."Health P.E.I. said more staff are being "activated" at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown "to increase hospital capacity in order to respond to the event."The health agency didn't say what prompted the alert, but said only people with urgent or critical issues should go to the hospital's emergency department as long as the alert was in