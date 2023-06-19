’Stay Woke Florida!’ tour begins 15-city 2024 voter outreach effort

A coalition of progressive groups is cruising across Florida this week, protesting bills approved during this year’s legislative session and urging frustrated voters to turn out in 2024. The Florida NAACP and five other groups launched the "Stay Woke Florida!" tour Monday morning. The five-day, 15-city "rolling protest" is a response to new laws approved during the 2023 lawmaking assembly that wrapped up in May. The Republican-controlled legislature approved, and Gov. Ron DeSantis signed, policies limiting critical race theory in higher ed, created additional teaching bans on sexual orientation and gender identity in public schools, and defunded diversity, equity, and inclusion programs.