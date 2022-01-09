To stay in or go out? Omicron's impact on Cincinnatians' social lives

The Canadian Press

KRANJSKA GORA, Slovenia (AP) — Swedish skier Sara Hector waited seven years for another win since her maiden World Cup giant slalom triumph in December 2014. Now, she has won two more races within 10 days and been on the podium in each of the last four events. To top it off, she overtook Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin on top of the discipline standings on Saturday. “I am just in shock, it feels so awesome,” Hector said after her third career win. Hector posted the fastest time in both runs on