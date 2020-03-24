Stay-Home Students Come Together for Pledge of Allegiance on Their Street

Students in Farmingdale, New Jersey, aren’t letting school closures stop them coming together to pledge allegiance to the flag.

Footage by Jessica Verney shows a number of kids and their families standing in driveways on March 20 to start their day off with the pledge of allegiance, while maintaining safe distance.

Verney told Storyful that she and her neighbors organized the wholesome activity, and that 20 kids participated in the pledge. Credit: Jessica Verney via Storyful