'Stay the F*** at Home': A Musician's Comical Warning to the Public

A New Hampshire musician shared an important message with the world, on March 26, through a song he wrote to urge members of the public to “stay the f*** at home”.

Robert Emmett Kelly self-recorded the song which was inspired by a Chris Franklin’s poem, which had been posted on YouTube.

“The only way to slow it down is isolate not roam, please help the world get back on track and stay the f*** at home,” Kelly sang with the catchy tune in the video that he posted on YouTube.

US had recorded a total of 304,826 COVID-19-positive cases and 7,616 deaths as of April 5. Credit: Robert Emmett Kelly via Storyful