Statue of Putin riding a tank appears in Rome park

STORY: The effigy, erected by French artist James Colomina inside the park of Villa Borghese, depicted the Russian president sitting atop a miniature war tank.

Colomina, known for his bright red street sculptures often installed in public locations without any prior warning, showed the epoxy resin sculpture in various cities around the world to highlight the war in Ukraine, and what he says is Putin’s childish but dangerous behaviour.

He has previously installed the statue in Paris, Barcelona, and New York.