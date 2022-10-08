Statue of famous Mexican rescue dog unveiled

STORY: Famous Mexican rescue dog "Frida"

is memorialized in a statue

[LOCATION: MEXICO CITY, MEXICO]

Known for her custom-made

doggy goggles and boots

Frida is a social media hit in Mexico

She took part in rescue missions

after the September 2017 quakes

She also worked in disaster zones

in Ecuador, Haiti, Guatemala.

[JOSE OJEDA DURAN, SECRETARY, MEXICAN NAVY]

"Our very dear dog Frida has had a life of unparalleled work

and has showed deep love in every mission she has been entrusted with."

"She has also given hope to thousands of Mexican families in their most difficult times."

Frida, currently retired, attended the event

and posed for pictures next to her statue.