Statue of famous Mexican rescue dog unveiled
STORY: Famous Mexican rescue dog "Frida"
is memorialized in a statue
[LOCATION: MEXICO CITY, MEXICO]
Known for her custom-made
doggy goggles and boots
Frida is a social media hit in Mexico
She took part in rescue missions
after the September 2017 quakes
She also worked in disaster zones
in Ecuador, Haiti, Guatemala.
[JOSE OJEDA DURAN, SECRETARY, MEXICAN NAVY]
"Our very dear dog Frida has had a life of unparalleled work
and has showed deep love in every mission she has been entrusted with."
"She has also given hope to thousands of Mexican families in their most difficult times."
Frida, currently retired, attended the event
and posed for pictures next to her statue.