The State of the Union: Building Europe's long-term security
Speakers discuss the impact of recent crises on Europe's global role at a two-day conference in Florence.
Speakers discuss the impact of recent crises on Europe's global role at a two-day conference in Florence.
The model was reportedly on a life support machine before it was turned off on Thursday
Kate said she hopes Prince Louis will behave, but "you never quite know, do you?"
The former president said in the videotaped session that he couldn’t have raped E. Jean Carroll because she wasn’t his “type."
The former president said writer E. Jean Carroll was not his "type." Then he confused her for his wife in a photograph.
They’re super comfy, too.
King Charles was also at the palace to welcome governors-general and prime ministers of the realm following a Westminster Abbey coronation rehearsal
Larry Birkhead and daughter Dannielynn Birkhead attended the Barnstable Brown Gala on Friday ahead of Saturday's Kentucky Derby
The POOSH founder has been open about her journey to have a baby with husband Travis Barker
Alexandra Daddario dropped Instagram photos that show off a peek of her epic abs and legs in a bikini top. The actress loves acupuncture and outdoor activities.
Press Service of Prigozhin/TelegramWagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin on Friday said his fighters will pull out of the key eastern Ukraine battleground of Bakhmut on May 10, ripping a lack of support from Moscow that is dooming his troops “to a senseless death.”His mercenaries have led the bitter fight for control of the small city that has become the scene of some of the bloodiest conflict in Ukraine in recent months despite Bakhmut holding little strategic significance. In a series of furi
Lopez said on Live with Kelly and Mark that she and Affleck often hold hands because they're "very affectionate"
There are two Windsor males to celebrate this week – one will be on the receiving end of a tad more pomp and ceremony than the other, but both will be basking in the limelight of a meticulously planned party.
Melissa Highsmith was 21 months old when she was kidnapped by a babysitter in 1971.
The Duke of Sussex may not appear in the official Coronation portraits as he prioritises a swift return to his family in California, The Telegraph understands.
The right-wing network's hosts have tried to gaslight their own viewers.
Royal chefs Darren McGrady and Carolyn Robb give the scoop on King Charles' eating habits
Yellowstone star Kevin Costner and his wife of 18 years Christine Baumgartner are getting a divorce. Kevin has issued a statement asking for privacy at this time.
A number of Flames players reportedly wanted out of Calgary during a difficult season under head coach Darryl Sutter.
Keeping cool (in more ways than one).
Russia has scaled back its Victory Day celebrations this year, likely to hide losses in Ukraine, using drone strike as an excuse, says US think tank.