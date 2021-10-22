State Troopers Arrest Driver After Encountering Vehicle Being Driven Wrong Way on Nevada Freeway

Nevada Highway Patrol said state troopers encountered a vehicle being driven the wrong way on a freeway on October 21.

This footage, released by the Nevada Highway Patrol, shows a trooper driving towards a vehicle that a state trooper in the video said was on a freeway “north of Durango”.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, Nevada Highway Patrol said.

“Nevada State Troopers saved at least one life this morning by intercepting a wrong way driver,” Nevada Highway Patrol said in a Facebook post. Credit: Nevada Highway Patrol via Storyful