State Supreme Court law clerk resigns after criticism of his past
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero had 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and the Orlando Magic beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-115 on Wednesday night. Orlando, playing without four suspended players, broke a three-game losing streak. Gary Harris and Terrence Ross each scored 18 points for the Magic. Wendell Carter Jr. added 13 points and 13 rebounds in his first start since Nov. 18. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, back in the lineup after missing Tuesday’s 150-117 win at Boston due to a
CHICAGO (AP) — Eric Hosmer agreed to a $720,000, one-year contract with the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, giving the team another option at first base and designated hitter. A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it was pending a successful physical. Hosmer's contract is for the major league minimum while the San Diego Padres are on the hook for the last part of a $144 million, eight-year deal that was finalized in Februa
NEW YORK — Nashville left-wing Filip Forsberg, San Jose defenceman Erik Karlsson and Carolina goaltender Antti Raanta have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Forsberg led the NHL with five goals and tied for the league lead with seven points over three games last week. He had back-to-back three-point performances with a goal and two assists in a 6-1 victory over Anaheim on Friday and his eighth career hat trick in a 5-4 overtime loss to Vegas on Saturday. Karlsson led the NHL with sev
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler became the fifth running back in NFL history to have a 100-reception season with his first catch during Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Ekeler caught an 8-yard pass from Justin Herbert on the Chargers' opening possession, giving him the sixth 100-reception season by a running back. Ekeler joins former Chargers great LaDainian Tomlinson, Larry Centers of Arizona, Matt Forte of Chicago and Christian McCaffrey as t
DETROIT (AP) — Jared Goff threw two of his three touchdown passes to Brock Wright in the first half, and the Detroit Lions beat the Chicago Bears 41-10 on Sunday to remain in the playoff chase. The Lions (8-8) have won seven of nine to give themselves a shot at earning a postseason spot for the first time since 2016 going into their regular-season finale at Green Bay. The Justin Fields-led Bears (3-13) took two leads in the opening quarter before collapsing and losing a franchise-record ninth st
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ryan Hartman scored twice in the second period to help the Minnesota Wild beat the St. Louis Blues 5-2 on Saturday night in their first meeting since the first round of the playoffs last season. Jordan Greenway, Matt Dumba and Jared Spurgeon also scored for the Wild, who lost that postseason series in six games. Marc-Andre Fleury made 29 saves. “I feel like we owed them,” Fleury said. “It doesn’t fix last spring, but it’s still nice to get a win here.” Minnesota has earned at le
WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored almost at will against the Montreal Canadiens and moved a few steps closer to Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record. Ovechkin recorded his 30th career hat trick to speed up his pursuit of Gretkzy's mark, Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves against his first NHL team and the Washington Capitals skated circles around Montreal on the way to a 9-2 rout Saturday. Asked if he enjoys facing the Canadiens after reaching 37 goals in 53 games against them, Ovechkin replied, "No
CALGARY — Defenceman Mackenzie Weegar notched his first goal as a Flame and added an assist Saturday night to lead Calgary to a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks. Elias Lindholm and Blake Coleman also scored for Calgary (18-13-7), which has points in 12 of its last 15 (8-3-4) games. Sheldon Dries and Elias Pettersson replied for Vancouver (16-17-3), which has dropped two straight on the road after winning seven in a row in opposition rinks. Getting the start for the Flames, Jacob Markstrom made
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner and Antti Raanta made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes edged the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Sunday for a franchise-best 11th straight win. The Hurricanes are 15-0-2 in their last 17 games and haven’t lost since Dec. 6 when they fell 4-3 at Anaheim in overtime. Carolina’s previous defeat in regulation time was Nov. 23. Raanta improved to 10-2-2 this season. The 33-year-old Finnish netminder had shutouts in his previous two games at
PITTSBURGH (AP) — When November began, the Pittsburgh Steelers were lifeless and listless at 2-6, searching for a chance to get back to “respectability,” as longtime coach Mike Tomlin put it. The Steelers did more than that over the following two months. They've entered the final week of what once appeared to be a lost season with an outside chance at making the playoffs. The only people not stunned by a second-half surge that seemed unlikely at Halloween might be the guys in black and gold who
LJUBNO, Slovenia — Canada's Alexandria Louttit finished just outside the medals in women's World Cup ski jumping Sunday by placing fourth in Ljubno, Slovenia. Austria's Eva Pinkelnig, Norway's Anna Odine Stroem and Germany's Selina Freitag finished first to third respectively. Louttit, an 18-year-old from Calgary, matched her career-best result after also finishing fourth last month in Villach, Austria. Calgary's Abigail Strate was eighth in a field of 50 women. Louttit and Strate helped Canada
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady again was at his best when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers needed him most. The 45-year-old, seven-time Super Bowl champion had one of the best statistical games of his 23-year career in a 30-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday that clinched Tampa’s second straight NFC South title. Another old quarterback who also wears No. 12 is one way win away from joining Brady in the playoffs. Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay Packers routed Minnesota 41-17 for their fourth strai
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — First-year Saints coach Dennis Allen appears to have earned himself a second season, thanks in part to his club's current three-game winning streak. Not that Allen sounds ready to exhale as New Orleans (7-9) prepares to host Carolina (6-10) in the season finale for both teams on Sunday. The game holds no playoff implications. Just don't tell either coach that it's meaningless. “Nothing’s meaningless," Allen asserted. "All these things matter.” When the Saints fell to 4-9 after
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady doesn’t sound like he’s looking for rest, and coach Todd Bowles isn’t inclined to sit other key players, either, when the playoff-bound Tampa Bay Buccaneers close the regular season against the Atlanta Falcons. The Bucs (8-8) clinched their second straight NFC South championship last weekend and have little to play for next Sunday except the prospect of taking a winning record into the postseason. Bowles said Monday, however, that he doesn’t plan to sit healthy regul
HALIFAX — Connor Bedard wasn't aware of the tweet. A genius with the puck capable of making opponents look foolish at any moment, the supremely gifted 17-year-old is singularly focused on the world junior hockey championship. He's also on the verge of rewriting Canada's record book at the event. And one of the game's greats Bedard just equalled has taken note. "Don't just break the record," Eric Lindros posted to social media Sunday. "Smash it!" Bedard tied the Hall of Fame centre's mark of 31 c
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans are bracing for another extended stint without forward Zion Williamson. The Pelicans announced Tuesday that Williamson has a strained right hamstring and will be re-evaluated in three weeks. If that timetable holds, Williamson will miss at least 10 games. Williamson was hurt Monday against the Philadelphia 76ers. He has appeared in 29 of the season’s first 37 games for the Pelicans (23-14), who entered Tuesday a game out of first place in the Western C
The Boston Bruins just edged out the Pittsburgh Penguins on a pair of goals by Jake DeBrusk in front of a packed Fenway Park in the 2023 Winter Classic.
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Veteran forward Joe Pavelski signed a one-year contract extension with the Dallas Stars on Sunday before he could have become an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season. The extension for the 2023-24 season has a base salary of US$3.5 million, along with an additional $2 million in potential performance bonuses. The 38-year-old Pavelski currently is in his fourth season with Dallas and his 17th in the NHL. Pavelski has appeared in all 38 games this season and is th
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 35 points, Tyus Jones added 18 and the Memphis Grizzlies broke open a close game in the fourth quarter to beat the Sacramento Kings 118-108 on Sunday night. Dillon Brooks added 15 for Memphis, while Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 14 and three blocks as the Grizzlies won their third straight. Morant added eight rebounds and five assists. Jones had eight assists and Steven Adams tied his career-high with 23 rebounds. De'Aaron Fox led the Kings with 19 points