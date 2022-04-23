State Senator Annette Taddeo interview part 1
Michael Buczyner talks with State Senator Annette Taddeo about her gubernatorial run. This is part 1 of the interview.
Michael Buczyner talks with State Senator Annette Taddeo about her gubernatorial run. This is part 1 of the interview.
AVONDALE, La (AP) — Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele shot a 4-under 68 in alternate-shot play Friday at windswept TPC of Louisiana to maintain a one-stroke lead in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. The Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup partners opened with a tournament-record 59 on Thursday in best-ball play. They were at an event-record 17 under, with only one bogey through 36 holes. The teams of David Lipsky-Aaron Rai and Doc Redman-Sam Ryder were second after 67s. All four of those players a
With the Vegas Golden Knights' season hanging on the edge of a cliff, head coach Pete DeBoer has taken aim at Robin Lehner. Justin Cuthbert weighs in on the history repeating itself.
SEATTLE (AP) — Kole Lind, Jordan Eberle and Yanni Gourde all scored in the first period and the Seattle Kraken held on to beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 Wednesday night. Philipp Grubauer had 25 saves as Seattle won its third straight. Matty Beniers had an assist to become the first rookie this season to begin his NHL career with a point in each of his first four games. Cale Makar and Artturi Lehkonen scored for the Avalanche, and Pavel Francouz finished with 26 saves. Colorado, assured of havin
STUTTGART, Germany — Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu was victorious in her return to action after a long layoff. The 21-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., overcame some nervy moments in the first set en route to a 7-6 (5), 6-3 win over Germany's Jule Niemeier on Tuesday in first-round action at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix. Andreescu trailed 5-3 in the first set before rallying to win, then went up a break early in the second set en route to the victory. The Canadian faced six break points,
Bianca Andreescu spoke candidly about her mental health after her long-awaited return to the court on Tuesday.
MONTREAL — Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury has delivered since he was acquired by the Minnesota Wild at the trade deadline. Fellow netminder Cam Talbot has also raised his game since the deal. Talbot made 26 saves for his third shutout of the season in Minnesota’s 2-0 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night at the Bell Centre. He's pleased that his strong play of late has come as the Wild try to secure home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs. "It means that much more," Talbot
Mandy Bujold's boxing career didn't end as she'd envisioned. Five years after illness ruined her chances at the 2016 Rio Olympics, the 11-time national flyweight champion had dreamed of capturing a medal in Tokyo, but she was eliminated in the opening round. Still, her months-long battle with the International Olympic Committee just to compete in Tokyo paved a new path for women athletes wanting to combine sport and motherhood. Bujold stepped into the ring with the biggest opponent in sport — th
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin enjoyed the biggest moment of his career inside T-Mobile Arena in 2018, when he skated the Stanley Cup around the rink after defeating the Vegas Golden Knights in the Final. On Wednesday night, he enjoyed another milestone. With two goals during a 4-3 overtime loss to the Knights, it marked the ninth time in Ovechkin’s career he scored 50 goals, tying Mike Bossy and Wayne Gretzky for most in NHL history. “Obviously, it’s pretty good company
Precious Achiuwa summed up his night as a “learning experience” following the best postseason outing of his career — one that was unfortunately marred by a pair of tough missed free throws in the game’s dying minutes. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
It’s not an identical formula to the one unleashed by the 2019 champs, but this year’s Blues team presents astounding similarities, starting in net.
Toronto Raptors guard Malachi Flynn discusses what is different about playoff basketball, advice he's received from Raptors vets and the challenges of guarding James Harden and Tyrese Maxey.
MONTREAL — Goaltender Carey Price may be back but the Montreal Canadiens left the ice in frustration yet again following a 6-3 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night. Montreal's playoff hopes are long gone and now the team is immersed in a seven-game losing streak. “I know we don’t have the results but the guys come in at practice, they’re engaged in meetings and we’d like a win to help with that engagement,” said Canadiens interim coach Martin St. Louis. James Van Reimsdyk scored two
Gonzaga University senior guard Andrew Nembhard is declaring for the 2022 NBA Draft -- and this time he will go. The 22-year-old from Aurora, Ont., announced on social media Thursday his intention to leave college and head make the leap to the NBA. "I have decided to enter my name into the 2022 NBA draft (sic) and fulfill my dream of playing in the league," Nembhard said in his statement. This will be the third time Nembhard has declared for the draft. He did so previously in 2019 and 2020, afte
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — A model of stability in Alex Ferguson’s long trophy-filled tenure, Manchester United hired a fifth full-time manager in nine years since his retirement by bringing in Erik ten Hag from Ajax. Ten Hag’s arrival was announced by United on Thursday and the 52-year-old Dutchman will join at the end of the season to 2025. He's tasked with awakening a fallen superpower in European soccer that is enduring its longest trophy drought in nearly 40 years. United has been led by in
Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse is unruffled by the fact no team in NBA history has come back from a 3-0 deficit to win a playoff series. "I think it's a heckuva challenge, and somebody's got to do it," Nurse said. "And if it gets to 3-1, it's not 3-0 anymore. And 3-1's been done." The Raptors could be four wins away from history, but they're also one loss away from elimination, could be missing injured rookie Scottie Barnes again Saturday, and have yet to see a really good game from all-stars
NEW YORK — The NHL has suspended Montreal Canadiens forward Michael Pezzetta two games for an illegal check to the head of Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie. The incident occurred in the third period of Washington's 8-4 win in Montreal on Saturday. Pezzetta hit Oshie's head as he finished a check after the Capitals forward had made a play to move the puck out of Washington's zone. Pezzetta was assessed a minor penalty for an illegal check to the head on the play. The Canadiens forward, who
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Scott Reedy had his first career two-goal game and the San Jose Sharks snapped a 10-game winless streak by beating the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Tuesday night. Rudolfs Balcers also scored and Kaapo Kahkonen made 22 saves to help the Sharks snap their longest skid since losing 10 straight in November 2005. Jack Roslovic scored twice for Columbus for his third multi-goal game in the past five contests. Elvis Merzlikins made 25 saves. The Blue Jackets have lost 11 of thei
OG Anunoby discussed finding his game in the fourth quarter of Toronto’s Game 2 loss to the 76ers, How officiating is forcing the Raptors to guard Joel Embiid differently than in the regular season, and what he’s looking forward to about returning to Toronto for Game 3. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
TORONTO — Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes could be close to a return, but it won't be for Game 3 of Toronto's series with Philadelphia. Nick Nurse had said Barnes was a "maybe" to play Wednesday against the 76ers after he'd participated in the morning shootaround, but told reporters in his pre-game availability that the 20-year-old wasn't ready to go. "He's pretty good," Nurse said. "He’s been able to do some things, but not to the level of letting him go tonight. Still very encouraging. I would c
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Seth Jarvis scored on a contact-filled rebound at 8:21 of the third period to help the Carolina Hurricanes overcome a two-goal deficit and beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-2 on Thursday night. Teuvo Teravainen and Jaccob Slavin also scored in the rally for the Hurricanes, who entered the night tied with the New York Rangers for the Metropolitan Division lead. Captain Jordan Staal added an empty-net goal in the final minute. Jarvis' score came after he took up position atop the creas