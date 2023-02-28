State regulators to reassess the use of pesticide linked to cancer

Pesticides are widely used across the agricultural industry to keep bugs and diseases from killing crops, but ultimately, they're chemicals, and many have been linked to health issues for farmworkers and communities near the fields. 23ABC's Vania Patino is in Shafter following the efforts of some farmworkers-turned-advocates to end the use of a pesticide called 13D, also known as Telone, which one retired farmworker says she believes is responsible for her cancer diagnosis.