State police respond to nearly 100 crashes Christmas morning
“With the road conditions, we’re just seeing everybody having a hard time driving,” Trooper Anthony Pratt said.
From Shane Wright to Sebastian Cossa, here’s a look at what to expect from this year’s Team Canada.
The Toronto Raptors added three players to the NBA's COVID-19 protocol Saturday, bringing the team's total to 10 players ruled out for next game due to the virus.
The OWHA extended a helping hand via Twitter, offering to host the U18 Women’s World Championships.
Brees reportedly gave the idea "some serious thought."
Not bad for a guy out of the rotation a couple weeks ago.
The NHL postponed all 14 games that were originally scheduled for Dec. 27.
Niclas Kaus, an 18-year-old player, died Thursday after succumbing to head injuries sustained in a game last weekend.
Toronto forward William Nylander has entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, giving the Maple Leafs 13 players sidelined due to novel coronavirus concerns.
The contrast of the women’s junior tournament being cancelled as the hype around the men's World Juniors increases is understandably getting fans upset.
Older players usually shine at the World Juniors, but this trio of youngsters could change that pattern.
From bad picks to late-round steals, here are some lessons we should take away from how the fantasy-hockey draft has played out thus far.
DJ Amanda Harkimo claims it was an honest mistake.
Connor Bedard and Luke Hughes headline an exciting group of burgeoning stars in the next World Juniors.
These 15 athletes were top of mind for Yahoo Canada users this year.
Here's one thing every NHL team should be hoping is under their Christmas tree.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo returned from the NBA’s healthy and safety protocols to score 36 points on Saturday, but Wesley Matthews stole the spotlight when he knocked down a 3-pointer with 30.3 seconds left to give the Milwaukee Bucks their first lead en route to a 117-113 win over the Boston Celtics. Seeing his first action since Dec. 12, Antetokounmpo played 30 minutes and connected on 13 of 23 shots while shooting 10 for 15 from the free-throw line. Milwaukee also got center Bobb
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers has overtaken Brett Favre to become the Green Bay Packers’ leader in career touchdown passes. Rodgers threw his 443rd career touchdown pass with an 11-yard completion to Allen Lazard in the first quarter of the Packers’ game Saturday with the Cleveland Browns. Lazard caught the pass at around the 7-yard line, headed upfield and dived into the right corner of the end zone to give the Packers a 7-6 lead. Favre threw 508 touchdown passes during his Hall of Fame
Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni has cleared the NFL's COVID-19 testing protocol and will be on the sideline for Sunday's game against the New York Giants. The team said Sirianni returned to its facility on Saturday morning. The Eagles (7-7) are hoping to secure a playoff spot with a strong finish to the season. They have won two in a row and four of five overall. The Los Angeles Rams placed veteran offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list. The 40-year-old Wh
In the first quarter Saturday, Aaron Rodgers broke one of Brett Favre's records.