State police investigate Farmington police shooting that left one dead
State police investigate Farmington police shooting that left one dead
State police investigate Farmington police shooting that left one dead
WARNING: This story includes a disturbing photograph. A mother in Fort Simpson, N.W.T., is looking for answers after her four-year-old daughter was allegedly dragged by a teacher across the parking lot of Líídlįį Kúę Elementary School. Shannon Cazon was sent the photo last week by a person who observed the incident on March 28. She said the witness told her they saw her daughter being dragged approximately 50 feet across the parking lot. CBC was not able to contact the photographer, but Cazon sa
A 33-year-old woman whose body was found in a Winnipeg landfill on Monday was seen climbing into a commercial garbage bin that same day, and was not seen getting out before the bin was emptied by a garbage truck and taken to the dump, Winnipeg Police Service Chief Danny Smyth said at a Thursday news conference. Smyth said investigators remain open to pursuing any other information that might come in from the public about Linda Mary Beardy's activity before she was seen getting into the bin, but
When Gannon Stauch was reported missing from his Colorado Springs home in January 2020, his stepmother Letecia Stauch couldn’t keep her story straight about when he was last seen. Now she’s admitted to the killing - but isn’t taking responsibility as she faces trial. Andrea Blanco reports
Witnesses overheard Erik Tadeo Ramirez bragging on a phone call about stealing money from the Cartel del Noreste while he was at a house party.
New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan has received multiple threats over the last week, a person familiar with the situation told Insider.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) was among New Yorkers who responded to the extremist Republican's criticism of the city.
Surveillance footage appears to show the fatally wounded tech entrepreneur seeking help in his final moments
An Ontario man who once allegedly bragged he'd moved over 1,000 people across the Canada-U.S. border, is now facing a nine-count indictment alleging he was the "primary organizer" of a human smuggling network using Akwesasne Mohawk territory. Simranjit "Shally" Singh of Brampton, Ont., pleaded not guilty on Wednesday in the U.S. Federal Court for the Northern District of New York to charges related to human smuggling. He was extradited to the U.S. on Thursday. The indictment is based on evidence
Report did not expand on any details about potential cases linked to Kohberger, which law enforcement agencies may be involved, or the source the new claims
Police and university officials closed their cases without questioning the football player. With the woman dead, they decided not to pursue it.
New details from search warrant in case of missing 6-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez: Cops were told the mother claimed she sold him to a woman at Fiesta Mart, and the buyer threatened to report her to CPS if she tried to get Noel back.
‘I would have never, in a million years, when this week started, ever thought that something like this would happen’
The 22-year-old disappeared on May 23, 2022. Police said the medical examiner’s office would determine the cause and manner of her death.
JJ’s grandparents Kay and Larry Woodcock will be able to attend the trial under a new order
Newly released bodycam footage shows the moment a Pinellas County deputy was shot multiple times by a burglary suspect on Sunday, March 12.Corporal Matt Aitken and Sergeant Jake Viano were pursuing the suspect in St Petersburg, Florida, when the incident happened, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said. Once spotted, the suspect quickly shot Aitken multiple times, and Aitken fell over, wounded. The deputies’ companion, a K-9 named Taco, jumped on the suspect, giving Viano a chance to respond, the sheriff’s office said. Viano shot the suspect, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office. Viano and Taco were not injured, local media reported.Aitken underwent surgery for his injuries on Monday, March 13, local news reported. He is still recovering from his injuries, the sheriff’s office said.“If it wasn’t for the heroic actions of K-9 Taco and Sergeant Viano, Corporal Aitken may not have made it out of this tragic incident alive,” said Pinellas County Sergeant Amanda Sinni on Thursday, April 6, when the footage was released. Credit: Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful
Devon and Cornwall Police were called to the Hele area of Torquay on Wednesday.
Three men have been charged in the fatal August 2022 shooting of a man in Oakville, who police say was targeted. Halton Regional Police said in a news release that three men have each been arrested and charged with attempted and first-degree murder. They include a 30-year-old from Pickering, a 29-year-old from Edmonton and a 25-year-old from Calgary. Police say they were called to the area of Belt Lane and Littlefield Road on Aug. 19, where Arman Dhillon, from Alberta, and an unnamed woman were
EDMONTON — Premier Danielle Smith must explain to Albertans why she discussed a criminal case with the accused before his trial, whether she still believes such calls are OK and whether she will continue to have these conversations, legal experts and political scientists say. They say the premier's actions are a violation of the democratic firewall separating politicians from court cases and that Smith's strategy to stay silent and threaten to sue media ensures the controversy will be alive for
Richard Allen has been behind bars at the Westville Correctional Facility since his October arrest for the 2017 murders of best friends Libby German and Abby Williams
A Nova Scotia man has been accused of a hate crime for an incident that happened on Monday afternoon outside a public library in a Halifax suburb. RCMP say the 53-year-old man confronted a 21-year-old woman who was wearing a hijab. She was not physically harmed in the incident. RCMP Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay said Thursday that police were able to locate the man with the help of a witness and security video. "In the past year we have seen similar incidents targeting various identifiable groups in t