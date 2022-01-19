State opens 3 more COVID-19 testing sites across Maryland
Three more COVID-19 testing sites opened Wednesday, bringing the total number of state-run sites operational to 16. This comes as the federal government works to deliver at-home, rapid test kits to homes across the country. The new surge testing site on the campus of Howard County General Hospital, right by the entrance to the emergency room, is set up for a massive turnout for free COVID-19 PCR tests. But there was no line when it launched Wednesday.