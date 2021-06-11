State, local leaders discuss issues in Fells Point ahead of virtual town hall

The Canadian Press

A look at what’s happening around the majors Friday: ___ DEGROMINATOR VS. EL NIÑO The New York Mets' Jacob deGrom is 5-2 with a 0.62 ERA going into a series opener against San Diego and Fernando Tatís Jr., who is hitting .277 with 17 homers, 39 RBIs and 13 stolen bases. DeGrom's ERA is the lowest through nine starts of any pitcher with at least 40 innings since ERA became an official statistic in both leagues in 1913. His 0.57 WHIP is the lowest since at least 1901 of any pitcher with at least 4