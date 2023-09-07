State government reorganization plan concerns experts, women’s rights activists
State government reorganization plan concerns experts, women’s rights activists
State government reorganization plan concerns experts, women’s rights activists
“Because that's what the rule of law would require," said Andrew Weissmann, who spelled out some not-so-good news for the former president.
A Manhattan judge on Wednesday thwarted an effort by former President Donald Trump to delay his civil trial on business fraud accusations.
The Trump loyalist and former vice presidential candidate made the remark about the Jan. 6 sentences in a stunning whitewash of what happened.
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/REutersPeter Navarro, the diehard MAGA devotee who took a role in Donald Trump’s White House and later became the former president’s point man on the Big Lie, is currently on trial for flouting a congressional subpoena requiring him to testify about his favorite subject: the 2020 election.On Tuesday, a federal judge ended the day by selecting the jury that will decide Navarro’s fate—and things aren’t looking good for him.Navarro is poised to l
Today on Ukraine: The Latest, we analyse updates from the front lines, bring you the latest diplomatic news around the world and discuss how Ukraine is getting tough on medical exemptions from military duty.
“Go ahead. Do it, I dare you,” said the Democratic senator. "It's a loser."
Donald Trump has said he would “love” to debate Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, as he took a swipe at her relationship with the late Queen.
NEW YORK (AP) — Four months after a civil trial jury found that Donald Trump sexually abused and defamed advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, a federal judge ruled on Wednesday that still more of the ex-president’s comments about her were libelous. The decision means that an upcoming second trial will concern only how much more he has to pay her. The ruling stands to streamline significantly the second trial, set for January. It concerns remarks that Trump made in 2019, after Carroll first publicly
Former Ukrainian spy Valentin Nalivaychenko told The Economist that even he's concerned Ukraine's string of assassinations is crossing the line.
The Florida governor did not claim during the GOP debate to have been a SEAL. He did say he “was assigned with” and “deployed to Iraq alongside” them.
The Pentagon said the 120 mm depleted-uranium tank shells are for the American M1 Abrams tanks that are expected to arrive in Ukraine this fall.
Yevgeny Balitsky, the top Moscow-installed official in the Zaporizhzhia region, said in a television interview that the Russian army had withdrawn for what he called tactical reasons. Russia has not previously acknowledged the loss of Robotyne, whose recapture was announced by Ukraine on Aug. 28.
Ukraine said a six-month plot led to a Russian pilot defecting with his Mi-8 AMTSh helicopter. His crew panicked, he said, but they couldn't stop him.
"Deadline: White House" host Nicolle Wallace broadcast multiple clips of the former president gushing over autocrats.
Toronto's grim fiscal outlook takes centre stage at city council today, with a raft of possible new taxes and fees up for consideration to avert the crisis.All 25 city councillors will get their first chance to debate — and potentially change — measures city staff recommended last month to address what they called an "unprecedented financial crisis." Civil servants have laid out possible tax hikes including increases to the municipal land transfer tax, vacant home tax, and the creation of a park
The Tennessee lawmaker's strange warning quickly backfired.
Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska told the BBC that Russia's war has forced her family to live apart from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
"I do think it's significant for Trump," Alyssa Farah Griffin says The post ‘The View’ Hosts Suggest That Proud Boys Leader’s 22-Year Prison Sentence Could Set Precedent for Trump appeared first on TheWrap.
Russia is scrambling to protect its domestic air bases, which have been under attack — and the latest gambit appears to be covering planes in tires.
For several foreign diplomats based in China, the news that President Xi Jinping will not attend the G20 summit in India this week has confirmed a worrying trend: Beijing is shutting off to the West and its allies. More than 10 envoys from these countries stationed in China detailed to Reuters the increasing difficulty they face getting access to Chinese officials and other sources of information on the world's second-largest economy. The envoys, who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter, said this trend had become pronounced in 2023 even as China had dropped rigid pandemic controls that had stymied diplomatic activities for three years.