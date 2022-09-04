State of Emergency Declared as Severe Flooding Hits Northern Georgia

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp declared a State of Emergency for Chattooga and Floyd counties, following severe flooding in the area on Sunday, September 4.

This footage uploaded to Twitter by Chassity Barnes shows a flooded park and cars trying to navigate flooded roads in Summerville on Sunday.

On Sunday afternoon, the National Weather Service issued a flash flood emergency for the area and warned people to ‘move immediately’ to higher grounds. Credit: Chassity Barnes via Storyful