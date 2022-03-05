State of emergency declared over 800 acre wildfire in Bay County
The 800-acre wildfire in Bay County Florida has prompted a state of emergency.
A mostly unmasked sea of red and white jerseys filled the Saddledome for the Calgary Flames vs. Montreal Canadiens game Thursday night. The arena, which can seat over 19,000 people, can now operate at full capacity, and fans can choose whether or not to wear a mask now that the province has entered Step 2 in its three-step plan to lift pandemic restrictions. "It's just great to go back to having some sense of normalcy," hockey fan James Benford said before entering the arena. Josh Benford echoed
CCM won't be marketing Alex Ovechkin and other Russians for the foreseeable future.
Team Canada's quest for para hockey gold at the 2022 Paralympic Games in Beijing starts Saturday against the United States, with a Newfoundlander leading the charge. But the nine-day event is much different from the last time it was held, with the COVID-19 pandemic throwing a wrench into the works. Families aren't making the trip to show support in person but will stick to phone calls and social media. The family of Newfoundland and Labrador's Liam Hickey will be cheering him on from home. "He k
In the last month and a half, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting have combined for 39 goals in 17 games. Where does the Maple Leafs top line rank among the NHL's best?
Ilya Kovalchuk's mansion is on the market for a cool $15 million.
For the first time in two years, teams of mushers and dogs will be racing across the Baffin region in the Nunavut Quest. Earlier this week, the Nunavut Quest Committee met to finalize the plans for this year's race, including the number of participants who will be able to compete and the prize money available. Moses Oyukuluk, the chair of the Nunavut Quest Committee, encouraged mushers to claim their spot early. "It's always better to be well-prepared, and registration is now open until April 5,
The Raptors will need at least one of these players to elevate their game down the stretch.
After the International Ice Hockey Federation suspended Russian and Belarusian teams from its competitions until further notice, and revoked Russia's 2023 World Junior Championship hosting rights, the Zone Time crew discuss what the sporting fallout from the war on Ukraine means for Russian playing in the NHL and those hoping to enter the league.
Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was tossed from Thursday’s game against the Detroit Pistons, but still spoke to the media after the loss. He explained what led to his ejection, how he thought his team played without him down the stretch, and talked about some of the issues with coach’s challenges. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes had one of his best games of the season Monday against the Brooklyn Nets. After the game, he spoke about his performance, praised Malachi Flynn for his ability to run a team, and commented on what Thaddeus Young has brought to the locker room thus far. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
Scottie Barnes addressed reporters after the Toronto Raptors fell to the Orlando Magic. The rookie talked about making do without Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby, how to execute against a zone defence, and how long it took him to learn the Canadian national anthem. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
Chris Boucher says the Toronto Raptors sometimes feel 'cursed' when they face the Detroit Pistons. Toronto has lost its last five matchups with Detroit, who are coached by former Raptors bench boss Dwane Casey.
At the very first edition of the Arnold Clark Cup, who won the competition and what even is this tournament?
Stastny, who like most NHLers is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, rejected the notion that his support of the convoy is linked to right-wing politics.
Stacey Leawood of Mount Pearl, N.L., seems to be constantly on the move, whether as a varsity track runner, a Memorial University student finishing her degree in Toronto — or, these days, flying around North America chasing her dream. Leawood, 24, has her sights set on one day running a team in the National Basketball Association. "My ultimate goal is to be the general manager of an NBA team," she told CBC News in a recent interview. This year one of the league's youngest player agents recently
With incredible numbers, team success and historical implication, the Maple Leafs sniper has the most levers to pull on when building a Hart Trophy case.
A longtime minor hockey coach in southern Ontario has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault and sexual interference of a person under 16.
With seven wins from 10 games, the move to Jay Woodcroft appears to have been wise.
Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie discusses his favourite basketball players, teammates he gels with the best and some of the weirdest things he's encountered since moving to Canada. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.
Team Sonnet (Toronto) held on for a 4-3 win over Team Bauer (Boston) on Friday to advance to the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Team Sonnet will face the winner of tomorrow's semifinal matchup between Team Adidas (Minnesota) and Team Scotiabank (Calgary) at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. The loser will square off against Team Bauer in the consolation game on Sunday at 10:3