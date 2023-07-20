State of Emergency Declared in Italy's Veneto Region as Dozens Injured in Hailstorm

Intense hail pelted Italy’s northeastern Veneto region on Wednesday, July 19, injuring dozens of residents and damaging cars and buildings, the Italian fire service and Italian media reported.

The president of the Veneto Region, Luca Zaia, said on Wednesday that he declared a state of emergency due to the weather.

Video and photos posted on social media on Wednesday and Thursday showed hail in the region, some of it palm-sized.

In Veneto, 110 people were injured by hail, trees, and broken glass, Italian outlets reported, citing President Zaia.

This video was posted by Simona Gaudio, who said she filmed it in the Veneto province on Wednesday. Credit: Simona Gaudio via Storyful