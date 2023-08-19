State of emergency in B.C. as Kelowna battles volatile wildfire

The Canadian Press

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — A mother who has pleaded guilty to failing to provide the necessaries of life to her six-week-old baby will spend less than two years in jail. The 31-year-old woman, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the child, has previously admitted she witnessed the abuse of her daughter but did not remove the baby from the situation, get medical care or report the abuse to police. She appeared in the Alberta Court of Justice by video from the Lethbridge Correctional Centre. J