State election could have impact on the abortion debate nationwide

Reuters

NBC News on Monday reported that the Chinese balloon was able to transmit data back to Beijing in real time despite the U.S. government's efforts to prevent it from doing so -- a disclosure that could deepen Republican criticism of Biden for waiting for the balloon to reach a safe location before shooting it down. The Pentagon said experts were still analyzing debris collected from the balloon after it was shot down on Feb. 4. "I could not confirm that there was real-time transmission from the balloon back to (China) at this time," said Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh, adding, "that's something we're analyzing right now."