State Department advises Americans 'to exercise increased caution' globally

The Canadian Press

Federal prosecutors said Thursday that Donald Trump is “not above the law” as they urged a judge to reject the former president's efforts to dismiss the case charging him with plotting to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Lawyers for Trump had asked U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan to toss the case, saying he is immune from prosecution for acts he took while fulfilling his duties as president. Special counsel Jack Smith's team responded that there is nothing in the Constitution, or in co