State Department advises Americans 'to exercise increased caution' globally
In light of global tensions spurred by the Israel-Hamas war, the U.S. State Department issued an worldwide advisory on Thursday for all U.S. citizens.
In light of global tensions spurred by the Israel-Hamas war, the U.S. State Department issued an worldwide advisory on Thursday for all U.S. citizens.
The former MI6 agent Christopher Steele had a friendship with Ivanka Trump that enraged her father when he found out, Steele said in court Tuesday.
New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman told CNN’s Dana Bash on Thursday that Trump insiders don't know what to make of the agreement.
The former president faces potentially "devastating" consequences now that Powell is free to rat on him, Elie Honig said.
Attorney tempers flared at Trump's fraud trial, where a quiet sidebar discussion erupted into cross-accusations of rudeness and disrespectfulness.
There was a feisty back-and-forth at Trump's New York fraud trial, with accusations of perjury, witness intimidation, and playing to the press.
The weapons suggest Hamas terrorists are using explosively formed penetrator IEDs, explosive devices that worried US forces in Iraq.
Federal prosecutors said Thursday that Donald Trump is “not above the law” as they urged a judge to reject the former president's efforts to dismiss the case charging him with plotting to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Lawyers for Trump had asked U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan to toss the case, saying he is immune from prosecution for acts he took while fulfilling his duties as president. Special counsel Jack Smith's team responded that there is nothing in the Constitution, or in co
Michael Steele called out Jordan's insincere plea after the Ohio Republican's bid for speaker came up short.
Analyst Scott Jennings compared the current debacle to a decidedly NSFW practice.
The poll indicated that the independent candidate’s presence in the race gave Joe Biden a healthy edge over Trump.
They're not Fox News regulars, they don't have huge social media followings, and they're not household names. But they're the ones thwarting Jordan.
"Just to clarify, this was a joke," Rep. Ken Buck later tweeted.
Elizabeth Frantz/ReutersWith the Republican House Conference seemingly spiraling out amid a continued inability to pick the next speaker, Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) confirmed that things became a little tense behind closed doors on Thursday. Earlier in the day, an Axios journalist had reported that the California Republican had “screamed” at Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) during a four-hour caucus meeting, telling him sharply to “sit down when he went to the mics.” Speaking to reporters, McCarthy acknow
The former New Jersey Governor tells "Morning Joe" it was a “mistake” to remove Kevin McCarthy in the first place The post Chris Christie Tells ‘Morning Joe’ He Doesn’t Care Who the Next GOP House Speaker Is: ‘Pick Somebody and Let’s Go’ (Video) appeared first on TheWrap.
Four people on a Biden campaign bus accused police of ignoring requests for help as they drove on Interstate 35 surrounded by Trump supporters. They alleged that officers "joked about the victims and their distress."
OTTAWA, Ill. — House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus is warning members of Parliament that he will use all powers available to him to maintain order and decorum, if they can't do it themselves. Fergus rose before question period on Wednesday to declare his intention to bring down the temperature during parliamentary proceedings. He said behaviour in the House has deteriorated over the years, with heckles transitioning from light-hearted or clever comments to boorish, rude and insulting language.
Fox NewsRepublicans and pundits alike have come up with some increasingly absurd spins during the House GOP’s self-imposed leadership crisis, but Fox News contributor Jason Chaffetz may have delivered the most pathetic take on Thursday.Following a failed second round of votes that found him losing support among his GOP colleagues for Speaker of the House, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) retreated on Thursday and will reportedly back a plan to temporarily empower Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-NC), the Speaker p
The MSNBC anchor delivered a brutally accurate summary of the Fox News personality’s move.
US troops in the Middle East came under attack from suspected Iran-backed militias on Thursday night in an escalation that threatened to pull global powers into the Gaza conflict.
ATLANTA (AP) — Lawyer Sidney Powell pleaded guilty to reduced charges Thursday over efforts to overturn Donald Trump’s loss in the 2020 election in Georgia, becoming the second defendant in the sprawling case to reach a deal with prosecutors. Powell, who was charged alongside Trump and 17 others with violating the state’s anti-racketeering law, entered the plea just a day before jury selection was set to start in her trial. She pleaded guilty to six misdemeanors accusing her of conspiring to int